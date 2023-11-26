MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Fermin Aldeguer took a fourth Moto2 win of the season as Ayumu Sasaki took a first in Moto3 at the 2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.
Both the Moto2 and Moto3 championships were already decided coming into the final round of the 2023 season.
In the 20-lap Moto3 grand prix, championship runner-up Ayumu Sasaki finally took his first win of the season in a tense race.
The Intact GP Husqvarna rider narrowly beat Aspar's David Alonso by 0.082 seconds, having taken the lead in the latter stages of the race when team-mate Collin Veijer ran wide at Turn 11.
Sasaki held firm over the final laps to get to the chequered flag first, with Alonso and Angeluss MTA rider Ivan Ortola completing the podium.
Poleman Veijer was fourth in the end, but was lucky to even start the grand prix after crashing on the sighting lap to the grid.
Ajo KTM duo Deniz Oncu and Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top six, while Joel Kelso was seventh for the PrustelGP team on its Moto3 farewell.
Daniel Holgado was eighth for Tech3 KTM ahead of BOE Motorsports' David Munoz and Aspar's Ryusei Yamanaka.
Victory for Sasaki secured Intact GP the teams' championship for 2023 in the Moto3 class.
Reigning Moto3 champion Jaume Masia was 13th.
Moto3 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Sasaki Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|71
|Husqvarna
|20
|
33'03.409
|145.3
|25
|2
|
D. Alonso Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team
|80
|GASGAS
|20
|
+0.082
33'03.491
|0.082
|145.3
|20
|3
|
I. Ortola Angeluss MTA Team
|48
|KTM
|20
|
+0.128
33'03.537
|0.046
|145.3
|16
|4
|
C. Veijer Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|95
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+0.266
33'03.675
|0.138
|145.3
|13
|5
|D. Öncü Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|53
|KTM
|20
|
+0.384
33'03.793
|0.118
|145.3
|11
|6
|
J. Antonio Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|99
|KTM
|20
|
+3.589
33'06.998
|3.205
|145.1
|10
|7
|J. Kelso CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|66
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+4.623
33'08.032
|1.034
|145.0
|9
|8
|D. Holgado Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|96
|KTM
|20
|
+6.105
33'09.514
|1.482
|144.9
|8
|9
|D. Munoz BOE Motorsports
|44
|KTM
|20
|
+6.305
33'09.714
|0.200
|144.9
|7
|10
|R. Yamanaka Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team
|6
|GASGAS
|20
|
+6.907
33'10.316
|0.602
|144.8
|6
|11
|T. Furusato Honda Team Asia
|72
|Honda
|20
|
+9.166
33'12.575
|2.259
|144.7
|5
|12
|
F. Farioli Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|7
|KTM
|20
|
+9.663
33'13.072
|0.497
|144.6
|4
|13
|J. Masia Leopard Racing
|5
|Honda
|20
|
+10.446
33'13.855
|0.783
|144.6
|3
|14
|A. Fernandez Leopard Racing
|31
|Honda
|20
|
+10.556
33'13.965
|0.110
|144.6
|2
|15
|S. Nepa Angeluss MTA Team
|82
|KTM
|20
|
+11.462
33'14.871
|0.906
|144.5
|1
|16
|R. Fenati Rivacold Snipers Team
|55
|Honda
|20
|
+13.966
33'17.375
|2.504
|144.3
|17
|R. Rossi SIC58 Squadra Corse
|54
|Honda
|20
|
+14.000
33'17.409
|0.034
|144.3
|18
|M. Bertelle Rivacold Snipers Team
|18
|Honda
|20
|
+25.472
33'28.881
|11.472
|143.5
|19
|X. Artigas CFMoto Racing PruestelGP
|43
|CF MOTO
|20
|
+28.354
33'31.763
|2.882
|143.3
|20
|K. Toba SIC58 Squadra Corse
|27
|Honda
|20
|
+28.420
33'31.829
|0.066
|143.3
|21
|
D. Salvador CIP
|38
|KTM
|20
|
+33.908
33'37.317
|5.488
|142.9
|22
|
M. Ruda Finetwork Intact GP
|69
|Husqvarna
|20
|
+36.632
33'40.041
|2.724
|142.7
|23
|M. Aji Honda Team Asia
|64
|Honda
|20
|
+36.785
33'40.194
|0.153
|142.7
|dnf
|L. Fellon CIP
|20
|KTM
|2
|
+18 Laps
3'28.613
|18 Laps
|138.2
|Accident
|dnf
|V. Pérez BOE Motorsports
|21
|KTM
|0
|
|Accident
|dnf
|D. Moreira MT Helmets - MSI
|10
|KTM
|0
|
|Accident
The 22-lap Moto2 grand prix saw Speed Up's Aldeguer lead from start to finish from pole to collect another victory in a stellar season in which he finished third overall.
Aldeguer quickly pulled clear of Aron Canet, who took second 3.986s back from the Speed Up rider on Pons' last grand prix.
Alonso Lopez completed the top three for the Speed Up squad, snatching third by 0.021s from American Racing's Marcos Ramirez.
Somkiat Chantra was fifth for Honda Team Asia, while Jack Dixon rounded out the top six for Aspar.
Sam Lowes was seventh on his final Moto2 appearance ahead of his switch to World Superbikes with Marc VDS next year. Italtrans duo Joe Roberts and Dennis Foggia, and Ajo KTM's Albert Arenas rounded out the top 10.
World champion Pedro Acosta was 12th on his Moto2 farewell ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech3.
Moto2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|F. Aldeguer Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|54
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
-
|25
|2
|A. Canet Pons Wegow Los40
|40
|Kalex
|22
|
+3.986
3.986
|3.986
|20
|3
|A. López Beta Tools - Speed Up Racing
|21
|Boscoscuro B-21
|22
|
+6.455
6.455
|2.469
|16
|4
|M. Ramirez American Racing
|24
|Kalex
|22
|
+6.476
6.476
|0.021
|13
|5
|S. Chantra Honda Team Asia
|35
|Kalex
|22
|
+7.060
7.060
|0.584
|11
|6
|J. Dixon Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|96
|Kalex
|22
|
+7.864
7.864
|0.804
|10
|7
|S. Lowes Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|22
|Kalex
|22
|
+8.924
8.924
|1.060
|9
|8
|J. Roberts Italtrans Racing Team
|16
|Kalex
|22
|
+11.842
11.842
|2.918
|8
|9
|D. Foggia Italtrans Racing Team
|71
|Kalex
|22
|
+12.096
12.096
|0.254
|7
|10
|A. Arenas Ajo Motorsport
|75
|Kalex
|22
|
+12.549
12.549
|0.453
|6
|11
|A. Ogura Honda Team Asia
|79
|Kalex
|22
|
+13.527
13.527
|0.978
|5
|12
|P. Acosta Ajo Motorsport
|37
|Kalex
|22
|
+14.044
14.044
|0.517
|4
|13
|M. Gonzalez Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|18
|Kalex
|22
|
+15.570
15.570
|1.526
|3
|14
|B. Baltus Fieten Olie Racing GP
|7
|Kalex
|22
|
+15.861
15.861
|0.291
|2
|15
|J. Alcoba QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|52
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.539
18.539
|2.678
|1
|16
|T. Arbolino Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|14
|Kalex
|22
|
+18.608
18.608
|0.069
|17
|F. Salač QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|12
|Kalex
|22
|
+25.356
25.356
|6.748
|18
|Z. van den Goorbergh Fieten Olie Racing GP
|84
|Kalex
|22
|
+26.716
26.716
|1.360
|19
|M. Ferrari QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|44
|Kalex
|22
|
+31.074
31.074
|4.358
|20
|D. Binder Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|15
|Kalex
|22
|
+33.307
33.307
|2.233
|21
|R. Skinner American Racing
|33
|Kalex
|22
|
+35.853
35.853
|2.546
|22
|
T. Hada Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|23
|Kalex
|22
|
+36.352
36.352
|0.499
|23
|
Á. Escrig Forward Team
|17
|Forward F2
|22
|
+36.955
36.955
|0.603
|24
|B. Bendsneyder Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|64
|Kalex
|22
|
+41.137
41.137
|4.182
|25
|M. Casadei Fantic Racing
|9
|Kalex
|22
|
+42.309
42.309
|1.172
|26
|
S. Kelly Forward Team
|4
|Forward F2
|22
|
+55.828
55.828
|13.519
|dnf
|H. Garzo Fieten Olie Racing GP
|45
|NTS
|16
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|C. Vietti Fantic Racing
|13
|Kalex
|6
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|L. Tulovic Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|3
|Kalex
|4
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. García Pons Wegow Los40
|11
|Kalex
|0
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Guevara Inde GASGAS Aspar Team
|28
|Kalex
|0
|
|Retirement
|dnf
|K. Nozane Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|5
|Kalex
|0
|
|Retirement
