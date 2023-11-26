MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Both the Moto2 and Moto3 championships were already decided coming into the final round of the 2023 season.

In the 20-lap Moto3 grand prix, championship runner-up Ayumu Sasaki finally took his first win of the season in a tense race.

The Intact GP Husqvarna rider narrowly beat Aspar's David Alonso by 0.082 seconds, having taken the lead in the latter stages of the race when team-mate Collin Veijer ran wide at Turn 11.

Sasaki held firm over the final laps to get to the chequered flag first, with Alonso and Angeluss MTA rider Ivan Ortola completing the podium.

Poleman Veijer was fourth in the end, but was lucky to even start the grand prix after crashing on the sighting lap to the grid.

Ajo KTM duo Deniz Oncu and Jose Antonio Rueda completed the top six, while Joel Kelso was seventh for the PrustelGP team on its Moto3 farewell.

Daniel Holgado was eighth for Tech3 KTM ahead of BOE Motorsports' David Munoz and Aspar's Ryusei Yamanaka.

Victory for Sasaki secured Intact GP the teams' championship for 2023 in the Moto3 class.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jaume Masia was 13th.

Moto3 results

The 22-lap Moto2 grand prix saw Speed Up's Aldeguer lead from start to finish from pole to collect another victory in a stellar season in which he finished third overall.

Aldeguer quickly pulled clear of Aron Canet, who took second 3.986s back from the Speed Up rider on Pons' last grand prix.

Alonso Lopez completed the top three for the Speed Up squad, snatching third by 0.021s from American Racing's Marcos Ramirez.

Somkiat Chantra was fifth for Honda Team Asia, while Jack Dixon rounded out the top six for Aspar.

Sam Lowes was seventh on his final Moto2 appearance ahead of his switch to World Superbikes with Marc VDS next year. Italtrans duo Joe Roberts and Dennis Foggia, and Ajo KTM's Albert Arenas rounded out the top 10.

World champion Pedro Acosta was 12th on his Moto2 farewell ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech3.

Moto2 results