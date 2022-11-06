Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results Next / Australian Superbike cameos for Moto2, Moto3 riders
Moto2 / Valencia News

MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP-bound Augusto Fernandez was crowned Moto2 champion in a dramatic Valencia GP finale as Izan Guevara celebrated the Moto3 title with a victory.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Valencia GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 23-lap Moto3 race kicked off finale day at the 2022 Valencia Grand Prix, with newly-crowned world champion Izan Guevara leading almost the entire contest from pole.

Quickly, the Aspar rider and Tech 3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu broke away from the rest of the pack, with the pair running line astern in a tense race.

On several occasions Oncu had a look into passing Guevara at the final corner, but it wouldn’t be until the last lap that the Turkish rider made a successful overtake.

Oncu carved up the inside of Guevara into Turn 7 and held on as the 2022 Moto3 champion tried to retaliate through Turn 9.

Into the final corner, Oncu covered off the inside line as Guevara went wide to try and get the run on the main straight.

The pair drew alongside each other across the finish line, with Guevara pipping Oncu by just 0.062 seconds to complete a clean sweep of race wins on Spanish soil in 2022.

Guevara’s Aspar teammate Sergio Garcia completed the podium some 6.4s back, with Leopard’s Dennis Foggia finishing fourth – Garcia finishing runner-up in the standings ahead of the Leopard rider.

Ayumu Sasaki was fifth on Max Racing’s final Moto3 outing, with Ajo KTM’s Adrian Fernandez sixth from BOE Motorsport KTM’s David Munoz, MT Helmets KTM rookie Diogo Moreira, Prustel GP’s Ryusei Yamanaka and Ajo KTM’s Dani Holgado.

Full Moto3 race results - 23 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 38'10.406
2 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 38'10.468 0.062
3 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 38'16.963 6.557
4 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 38'24.539 14.133
5 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 38'24.980 14.574
6 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 38'25.082 14.676
7 Spain David Munoz
KTM 38'25.295 14.889
8 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 38'25.454 15.048
9 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 38'25.694 15.288
10 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 38'25.846 15.440
11 United Kingdom John McPhee
Husqvarna 38'25.939 15.533
12 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez
KTM 38'26.024 15.618
13 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 38'26.183 15.777
14 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 38'38.899 28.493
15 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 38'38.909 28.503
16 Italy Nicola Fabio
KTM 38'38.951 28.545
17 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 38'39.224 28.818
18 David Salvador
KTM 38'39.566 29.160
19 Filippo Farioli
GASGAS 38'39.808 29.402
20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 38'39.860 29.454
21 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 38'42.321 31.915
22 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 38'46.888 36.482
23 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 38'46.932 36.526
24 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 38'47.157 36.751
25 David Almansa
KTM 38'52.497 42.091
26 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 39'00.421 50.015
27 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 39'00.562 50.156
28 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 39'07.686 57.280
29 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 39'07.766 57.360
United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 26'11.892 8 Laps
Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 23'35.224 9 Laps
Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 13'25.168 15 Laps
View full results
Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Izan Guevara, GasGas Aspar Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The 25-lap Moto2 race rounded off MotoGP’s support card at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez coming home as the world champion.

Fernandez got beaten up in the early stages and found himself in sixth as title rival Ai Ogura on his Honda Team Asia Kalex moved up to second.

An early crash for fifth-placed Cameron Beaubier and poleman Alonso Lopez (Speed) promoted Fernandez up to fourth again, teammate Pedro Acosta battled Ogura for second.

Fending him off, Ogura made a fatal error going through Turn 7 on lap eight when he crashed out – handing the championship to Fernandez.

Acosta moved into the lead at mid-distance and took the grand prix victory, as Fernandez celebrated his new world title ahead of his MotoGP step with Tech 3 with a second-place finish.

Arbolino completed the podium ahead of Speed Up’s Fermin Aldeguer and Aspar’s Albert Arenas.

The top 10 was rounded out by Yamaha VR46 Master Camp rider Manu Gonzalez, Aspar’s Jake Dixon, Jeremy Alcoba (Intact GP), Marc VDS stand-in Senna Agius and the sister Intact GP Kalex of Marcel Schrotter.

Full Moto2 race results - 25 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Pedro Acosta
Kalex -
2 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex 1.232 1.232
3 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 10.163 10.163
4 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 14.407 14.407
5 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex 18.904 18.904
6 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 20.554 20.554
7 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 21.244 21.244
8 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 25.868 25.868
9 Australia Senna Agius
Kalex 33.763 33.763
10 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex 35.117 35.117
11 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 35.598 35.598
12 Borja Gomez
Kalex 36.336 36.336
13 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 38.942 38.942
14 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 41.710 41.710
15 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 45.238 45.238
16 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex 51.827 51.827
17 Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex 52.884 52.884
18 Sean Kelly
Kalex 53.109 53.109
19 Álex Escrig
MV Agusta 55.179 55.179
20 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 55.627 55.627
21 Netherlands Zonta van den Goorbergh
Kalex 1'03.904 1'03.904
22 Japan Taiga Hada
Kalex 1'16.586 2 Laps
23 Spain Arón Canet
Kalex
24 Italy Mattia Pasini
Kalex
25 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex
26 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex
27 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex
28 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex
29 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex
30 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21
31 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Previous article

MotoGP Australian GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Next article

Australian Superbike cameos for Moto2, Moto3 riders

Australian Superbike cameos for Moto2, Moto3 riders
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Valencia GP Prime
MotoGP

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

Mir: No publicity campaign will replicate what MotoGP gave Suzuki Valencia GP
MotoGP

Mir: No publicity campaign will replicate what MotoGP gave Suzuki

How the VR46 Academy moulded Bagnaia into a MotoGP world champion Valencia GP
MotoGP

How the VR46 Academy moulded Bagnaia into a MotoGP world champion

Latest news

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

Why the 2022 MotoGP season had a bittersweet ending

OPINION: MotoGP’s fifth last round showdown of the modern era delivered a tense finale despite the predictable outcome, as Francesco Bagnaia ended 15 years of pain for Ducati. But as emotions ran high for the Italian marque, a final victory for a departing Japanese rival tinged the campaign’s conclusion with sadness.

Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2
General General

Motorsport Games announces content update for rFactor 2

The update brings new cars and tracks to the platform, marking the first-time circuits that have been laser-scanned into a commercial sim racing product.

How Mercedes could tackle 2023 DTM season amid spending cut
DTM DTM

How Mercedes could tackle 2023 DTM season amid spending cut

Mercedes is set to cut down the financial support it provides to DTM teams amid wider changes to its factory-supported programme in the series next year.

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Austin F1 protest drew "line in the sand" for black-and-orange flag

Alpine believes its protest of Fernando Alonso’s penalty in Austin helped draw a “line in the sand” for using the black-and-orange flag in Formula 1 for minor damage.

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.