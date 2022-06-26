Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto3 / Assen News

Assen MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Ayumu Sasaki took a maiden Moto3 win in the Dutch Grand Prix as Augusto Fernandez claimed victory in the Moto2 class at Assen.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Assen MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

The 22-lap Moto3 race kicked of Sunday’s action at the TT Circuit Assen, with Japan’s Sasaki taking a maiden grand prix victory in a chaotic race.

Sasaki started from pole but lost out to Leopard’s Tatsuki Suzuki off the line, before one of the title favourites Izan Guevara on the Aspar GasGas took the lead at the end of the second lap.

Guevara led for the next 17 laps as the pack behind chopped and changed, before Sasaki came through at the Turn 5 hairpin in the closing stages.

Sasaki would make his decisive move at the end of the penultimate lap as Guevara got swallowed back into the lead group of nine.

Max Racing Husqvarna rider Sasaki resisted a late surge from Suzuki and Guevara to take his first career grand prix victory.

Coming into the Turn 9 left-hander, the lead group shrunk when BOE Motorsport rookie David Munoz crashed and wiped out Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, while Sasaki’s teammare John McPhee slid out in his own incident.

Through the final sequence of corners, Guevara snatched second back from Suzuki as the sister Aspar GasGas of championship leader Sergio Garcia came from 18th on the grid to snatch third.

Suzuki was fourth at the chequered flag ahead of Prustel GP’s Xavi Artigas and Ajo KTM’s Dani Holgado, who had to serve a long lap penalty early in the race.

MTA Team’s Stefano Nepa was seventh ahead of Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets), Tech 3 KTM’s Deniz Oncu and Kaito Toba (CIP).

Garcia holds a slender three-point championship lead going into the five-week summer break from Guevara, while a late crash for Leopard’s Dennis Foggia has cast him 67 points adrift in third.

2022 Moto3 Dutch GP: Full race result

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna
2 28 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 0.314
3 11 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 0.392
4 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 0.399
5 43 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 0.661
6 96 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 11.540
7 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 11.606
8 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 12.225
9 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 12.309
10 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 12.368
11 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 12.596
12 48 Ivan Ortola
KTM 12.878
13 20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 12.976
14 99 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 17.903
15 16 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 20.915
16 10 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 30.606
17 67 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda 37.419
18 64 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 44.008
19 85 Luca Lunetta
KTM 44.132
20 70 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 44.135
21 72 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 44.366
22 22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 44.486
5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 1 Lap
44 Spain David Munoz
KTM 1 Lap
17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Husqvarna 1 Lap
31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 1 Lap
66 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 1 Lap
7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 5 Laps
19 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 17 Laps
23 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 18 Laps
View full results

Fernandez wins in Moto2

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Augusto Fernandez, Red Bull KTM Ajo

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the 24-lap Moto2 race, Ajo KTM’s Augusto Fernandez took his third win of the 2022 season to move into a joint lead of the championship after a dramatic grand prix.

Speed Up rider Alonso Lopez led the early stages after jumping poleman Jake Dixon off the line, and headed the pack until the eighth tour when Intact GP’s Marcel Schrotter came through into Turn 6.

Schrotter, seeking his first grand prix win, would crash out at Turn 5 on lap 12, which promoted Aspar’s Albert Arenas into the lead ahead of Fernandez.

Fernandez would come through into the lead in the latter stages, while Arenas would crash on lap 22.

Once clear, Fernandez broke away to take victory 0.660s clear of Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, who recovered from a massive scare on the opening lap that dropped him to 16th to take second.

Poleman Dixon on the Aspar bike completed the podium ahead of VR46’s Celestino Vietti, who missed the rostrum by just 0.033s in fourth.

Home hero Bo Bendsneyder on the SAG Racing machine was fifth ahead of Lopez, who ran off at Turn 1 late on, with Marc VDS’ Tony Arbolino, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), Yamaha VR46 Master Camp’s Manuel Gonzalez and Gresini’s Filip Salac rounding out the top 10.

Vietti holds the championship lead but is level on 146 points with Fernandez, while Ogura is just one point back in third.

Pons Racing’s Aron Canet is now 30 points off the lead having been forced to miss the Dutch GP due to nosebleeds as a legacy of a car accident prior to last week’s German GP.

Ajo KTM rookie Pedro Acosta was also forced to sit out this weekend’s Dutch GP after breaking his leg in a motocross training accident earlier this week.

2022 Moto2 Dutch GP: Full race result

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 37 Spain Augusto Fernandez
Kalex
2 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Kalex 0.660
3 96 United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Kalex 0.725
4 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
Kalex 0.758
5 64 Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Kalex 1.485
6 21 Spain Alonso López
Boscoscuro B-21 5.417
7 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Kalex 5.553
8 16 United States Joe Roberts
Kalex 7.396
9 18 Spain Manuel Gonzalez
Kalex 7.589
10 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
Kalex 7.691
11 54 Spain Fermin Aldeguer
Boscoscuro B-21 9.322
12 9 Spain Jorge Navarro
Kalex 15.028
13 35 Thailand Somkiat Chantra
Kalex 17.443
14 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Kalex 19.188
15 7 Belgium Barry Baltus
Kalex 19.256
16 19 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Kalex 19.898
17 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
MV Agusta 28.669
18 84 Zonta Van
Kalex 28.787
19 4 Sean Dylan
Kalex 44.544
20 24 Italy Simone Corsi
MV Agusta 44.612
21 81 Thailand Keminth Kubo
Kalex 50.836
22 55 Alex Toledo
Kalex 51.009
75 Spain Albert Arenas
Kalex
28 Italy Niccolo Antonelli
Kalex
6 United States Cameron Beaubier
Kalex
61 Italy Alessandro Zaccone
Kalex
23 Germany Marcel Schrotter
Kalex
22 United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Kalex
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Previous article

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo rages against MotoGP stewards over Assen penalty

Mir thought race was over after Oliveira Assen start line crash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Mir thought race was over after Oliveira Assen start line crash

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Assen MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto3 Moto3

Assen MotoGP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results
Moto3 Moto3

MotoGP German GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 results

MTA Racing to field all-female Moto3 team wildcard entry at Aragon
Moto3 Moto3

MTA Racing to field all-female Moto3 team wildcard entry at Aragon

2022 MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results
Moto2 Moto2

2022 MotoGP French GP: Full Moto2 and Moto3 race results

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.