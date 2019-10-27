Top events
Moto3 / Phillip Island / Race report

Australia Moto3: Dalla Porta seals title, Canet crashes out

shares
comments
Australia Moto3: Dalla Porta seals title, Canet crashes out
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 2:04 AM

Lorenzo Dalla Porta capitalised on an early crash for Aron Canet to wrap up the 2019 Moto3 title at Phillip Island on Sunday.

Dalla Porta needed to outscore Canet by four points to seal the crown in Australia, but his coronation appeared in doubt when he slipped from sixth to ninth at the start of the race.

However, Canet, who was battling for the lead after starting on the front row, lost the rear of the bike at Turn 1 on lap 3, marking his fourth DNF in five races and ending his slim chances of snatching the title.

With Canet crashing out of the race, Dalla Porta hit the front a lap later, but was unable to break away from the field at a track where slipstreaming often plays a major role.

Romano Fenati, Tatsuki Suzuki, Darryn Binder and Kaito Toba all enjoyed stints in the lead, but Dalla Porta was always able to return to the lead as the field virtually shuffled every lap.

On the final tour Suzuki seized the lead from Dalla Porta at Turn 3 and managed to hold onto the bike amid a massive moment, only for Dalla Porta to snatch the spot back at Turn 8.

The Leopard Racing rider held onto victory by just 0.077s and with it clinch the title, with his teammate and pole-sitter Marco Ramirez securing second place at the last moment.

Angel Nieto’s Albert Arenas denied SIC58 rider Tatsuki Suzuki a podium spot for the second race running, with Petronas Sprinta Racing’s John McPhee finishing fifth.

Binder was classified sixth astride the CIP bike, ahead of Ayumu Sasaki (Petronas) and the South African's teammate Tom Booth-Amos. 

Stefano Nepa was ninth for Avintia, with VR46 rider Dennis Foggia 10th and Fenati slipping to 11th at the flag.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 48 Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Honda
2 42 Spain Marcos Ramirez
Honda 00.077
3 75 Spain Albert Arenas
KTM 00.088
4 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 00.126
5 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 00.330
6 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
KTM 00.772
7 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Honda 01.029
8 69 United Kingdom Tom Booth-Amos
KTM 01.545
9 14 Italy Tony Arbolino
Honda 01.635
10 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 02.023
11 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
KTM 02.340
12 55 Italy Romano Fenati
Honda 03.723
13 21 Spain Alonso López
Honda 07.564
14 79 Japan Ai Ogura
Honda 07.676
15 84 Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil
KTM 08.109
16 61 Turkey Can Öncü
KTM 16.735
17 22 Japan Kazuki Masaki
KTM 16.744
18 76 Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko
KTM 42.326
19 15 Rogan Chandler
Kalex KTM 1 Lap
5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 1 Lap
13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus
KTM 1 Lap
27 Japan Kaito Toba
Honda 3 Laps
16 Italy Andrea Migno
KTM 3 Laps
25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 6 Laps
12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
KTM 8 Laps
19 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Honda 8 Laps
11 Spain Sergio García
Honda 10 Laps
9 Yanni Shaw
Kalex KTM 20 Laps
44 Spain Arón Canet
KTM 21 Laps
54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda
View full results

 

Load comments

