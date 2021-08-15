Tickets Subscribe
Previous / The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
Moto3 / Spielberg II Race report

Austria Moto3: Garcia wins by just 0.027s with last-lap Oncu pass

By:

Aspar rider Sergio Garcia won a thrilling Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix by just 0.027 seconds after a last-lap pass on Tech 3’s Deniz Oncu.

Garcia was denied Red Bull Ring victory last weekend when he crashed battling Pedro Acosta on the final lap, but found redemption in the Austrian GP when he carved past Oncu on the last tour to take his third win of the season.

Poleman Romano Fenati grabbed the holeshot at the start from Tech 3 duo Oncu and Ayumu Sasaki, with Oncu moving into the lead at Turn 4 on the opening tour.

Fenati and Oncu traded the lead on the second lap up the hill at the Turn 3 right-hander, while championship leader Acosta worked his way into third ahead of Sasaki at Turn 9 on the same tour.

Acosta then took the lead at the start of the third lap, though would lose out at Turn 9 to both Fenati and Oncu.

Sasaki’s race would only last until the end of lap six when contact with Petronas Sprinta’s Darryn Binder sent him into retirement at Turn 10 – though the stewards felt the incident warranted no penalty.

After this the lead group of six slightly edged away from the rest of the pack, Oncu, Jaume Masia, Ajo KTM teammate Acosta, Fenati, Aspar’s Sergio Garcia and the Leopard Honda of Dennis Foggia all battling for the podium.

Across most of the 23-lap Austrian GP the lead changed hands between Fenati, Masia, Oncu and Acosta, with the battle for victory really heating up in the final three laps.

Garcia made the first big move at Turn 3 on lap 21 to take the lead, but immediately surrendered it to Acosta.

Come the end of the lap, Oncu had worked his way back to the head of the pack and would continue to lead onto the final lap.

Oncu covered his line through the first corner, but Acosta closed in up the hill into Turn 3 and outbraked the Turk – but Oncu deliberately took a wider line to get a better drive and retake the lead.

Acosta was then punished by Garcia at Turn 4, with the Ajo KTM rider almost highsiding as he got back on the throttle exiting the corner.

Garcia then set about attacking Oncu, pulling off a successful move at Turn 9 and defending his position through the final corner to win.

Foggia pipped Acosta to the final spot on the podium in third, while Fenati took the chequered flag in fifth ahead of Ajo KTM's Jaume Masia, Petronas Sprinta’s John McPhee and the sister Aspar GasGas of Izan Guevara.

Binder dropped to ninth on the final lap, with Kaito Toba completing the top 10 on his CIP KTM.

Garcia’s victory has now cut Acosta’s championship lead to 41 points heading to the British GP at the end of August.

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 11 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS
2 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 0.027
3 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 0.346
4 37 Spain Pedro Acosta
KTM 0.394
5 55 Italy Romano Fenati
Husqvarna 0.462
6 5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 0.794
7 17 United Kingdom John McPhee
Honda 1.331
8 28 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 1.440
9 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Honda 2.399
10 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 6.135
11 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 6.602
12 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač
KTM 14.716
13 82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 14.920
14 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Honda 21.668
15 19 Indonesia Andi Gilang
Honda 21.976
16 99 Spain Carlos Tatay
KTM 22.147
17 20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 22.161
18 92 Japan Yuki Kunii
Honda 22.198
19 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
KTM 22.363
20 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo
Honda 24.454
21 38 David Salvador
Honda 24.706
22 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler
KTM 25.129
23 22 Elia Bartolini
KTM 34.520
31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
Husqvarna
71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
KTM
16 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda
