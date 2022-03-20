Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Mandalika Race report

Indonesia Moto3: Foggia scores dominant win, Migno crashes out

Leopard Racing’s Dennis Foggia dominated the Indonesian Grand Prix to take his first Moto3 win of the 2022 season as pre-race points leader Andrea Migno crashed out. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
The very first grand prix motorcycle action in Indonesia since 1997 ended with last year’s championship runner-up Foggia brushing off a disappointing seventh in the opening round in Qatar to open up his account in 2022 in supreme fashion.  

Off the line at the start, Aspar’s Sergio Garcia jumped poleman Carlos Tatay on the run into Turn 1, as Migno went from fifth to second.  

Snipers Honda rider Migno proceeded to take the lead from Garcia into Turn 10 to lead the pack over the line to start the second lap.  

The Valentino Rossi protege and Qatar race winner came under attack from Foggia into Turn 10, but the Leopard Honda rider ran wide and dropped to fourth.  

However, by lap four Foggia had recovered and took the lead properly into Turn 12, stripping Guevara of first and immediately blasting off into the distance.  

By lap six, Foggia was already a second clear of the warring group behind as Aspar GasGas teammates Guevara and Garcia battled hard over runner-up spot.  

Foggia’s gap continued to swell, rising to over five seconds come the latter stages and kept him out of reach to comfortably cruise to his first win of the season.  

Guevara prevailed in the battle for second as he shook off Garcia and put a second between himself and the group behind.  

Poleman Tatay completed the podium after a last-lap move on Garcia for third, while Tech 3 KTM rider Deniz Oncu was fifth.  

Prustel GP rider Xavier Artigas rounded out the top six, pipping Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia by 0.327s at the chequered flag.  

Avintia KTM rider Elia Bartolini, who was sandwiched between Ajo KTM pair Masia and Bartolini’s fellow rookie Daniel Holgado, with Tatsuki Suzuki completing the top 10 on the sister Leopard Racing bike.  

Seven riders failed to reach the chequered flag, chiefly Migno, who suffered a highside on the final lap while running alongside Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki. Migno’s crash took Sasaki out of the race also. 

Impressive rookie Diogo Moreira had been due to start the 23-lap race from second on the grid. 

But the Brazilian was forced to start at the back due to a technical issue with his MT Helmets KTM, which would persist into the race and eventually force him to pull out.  

After two rounds of racing in 2022, Foggia now leads the standings by one point from Garcia. 

Race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 7 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda
2 28 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 2.612
3 99 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 3.639
4 11 Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 3.759
5 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 3.870
6 43 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 4.962
7 5 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 5.289
8 23 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 5.405
9 96 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 5.533
10 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 5.687
11 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 16.286
12 27 Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 16.921
13 19 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 17.257
14 64 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 24.626
15 18 Italy Matteo Bertelle
KTM 24.809
16 20 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 31.522
17 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 31.628
18 66 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 32.204
19 22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 41.202
20 70 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 48.013
21 87 Spain Gerard Riu
KTM 48.090
71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna
16 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda
82 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM
67 Italy Alberto Surra
Honda
31 Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM
10 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM
48 Ivan Ortola
KTM
