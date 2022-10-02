Tickets Subscribe
Moto3 / Buriram Results
Moto3 / Buriram Results

MotoGP Thailand GP: Full Moto3 and Moto2 results

Dennis Foggia kept his title hopes alive with victory in the Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix, as Tony Arbolino was declared a first-time winner in Moto2 after rain ended proceedings early.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Thailand GP: Full Moto3 and Moto2 results

The 22-lap Moto3 race at Buriram was the first contest on the bill on Sunday, with Foggia almost leading from start to finish on his Leopard Honda.

The Italian converted pole into the holeshot and held an early advantage, while title challengers Izan Guevara and Sergio Garcia of Aspar GasGas tried to recover from 11th and 20th on the grid.

Garcia’s already fading title prospects were dealt a further blow at the end of the opening lap when he was taken down by a crashing Ajo KTM of Adrian Fernandez.

Guevara had been cut adrift of the leading group headed by Foggia and would not be able to get into podium contention.

Foggia lost the lead briefly when he ran off track at the final corner on lap 13, but quickly reclaimed the place and eased away to a 1.5-second lead to take a potentially crucial victory to boost his outsider championship hopes.

Max Racing Husqvarna’s Ayumu Sasaki fended off SIC58 Honda’s Riccardo Rossi for second, with Stefan Nepa on the MTA Team KTM beating Guevara to fourth.

But Guevara’s result coupled with teammate Garcia’s crash means the former goes to the Australian GP in two weeks with his first opportunity to win the 2022 Moto3 title as he now holds a 49-point lead over Foggia – with Garcia dropping to third, 56 points off the lead.

MT Helmets KTM rider Diogo Moreira completed the top six ahead of the Snipers Honda of Andrea Migno, with Ajo KTM’s Jaume Masia, BOE Motorsports’ David Munoz and the sister MT Helmets-run bike of Ryusei Yamanaka completing the top 10.

Moto3 Thailand Grand Prix - Race Results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Dennis Foggia
Honda 22 37'52.331
2 Japan Ayumu Sasaki
Husqvarna 22 37'53.855 1.524 1.524
3 Italy Riccardo Rossi
Honda 22 37'55.135 2.804 1.280
4 Italy Stefano Nepa
KTM 22 38'01.745 9.414 6.610
5 Spain Izan Guevara
GASGAS 22 38'01.858 9.527 0.113
6 Brazil Diogo Moreira
KTM 22 38'02.302 9.971 0.444
7 Italy Andrea Migno
Honda 22 38'01.941 9.610
8 Spain Jaume Masia
KTM 22 38'02.364 10.033 0.423
9 Spain David Munoz
KTM 22 38'02.377 10.046 0.013
10 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
KTM 22 38'02.419 10.088 0.042
11 Spain Daniel Holgado
KTM 22 38'06.902 14.571 4.483
12 Australia Joel Kelso
KTM 22 38'15.763 23.432 8.861
13 Spain Carlos Tatay
CF MOTO 22 38'16.094 23.763 0.331
14 Spain Xavier Artigas
CF MOTO 22 38'16.173 23.842 0.079
15 United Kingdom Scott Ogden
Honda 22 38'16.199 23.868 0.026
16 France Lorenzo Fellon
Honda 22 38'16.563 24.232 0.364
17 Turkey Deniz Öncü
KTM 22 38'16.386 24.055
18 Italy Elia Bartolini
KTM 22 38'32.423 40.092 16.037
19 Spain Vicente Pérez
Honda 22 38'32.425 40.094 0.002
20 Spain Iván Ortolá Díez
KTM 22 38'32.559 40.228 0.134
21 Indonesia Mario Suryo Aji
Honda 22 38'32.697 40.366 0.138
22 Spain Ana Carrasco
KTM 22 38'36.207 43.876 3.510
23 United Kingdom Joshua Whatley
Honda 22 38'40.811 48.480 4.604
24 Italy Nicola Fabio
KTM 22 38'47.078 54.747 6.267
25 Japan Taiyo Furusato
Honda 19 39'15.754 3 Laps 3 Laps
Spain Sergio García
GASGAS 14 26'52.848 8 Laps 5 Laps
Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda 7 12'03.654 15 Laps 7 Laps
United Kingdom John McPhee
Husqvarna 7 13'12.147 15 Laps 1'08.493
Japan Kaito Toba
KTM 1 1'50.041 21 Laps 6 Laps
Mexico Adrian Fernandez
KTM 0
View full results
Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Tony Arbolino, Marc VDS Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Moto2 race start was initially delayed due to rain arriving while the field lined up on slick tyres.

Shortened from 24 laps to 16, half of the race took place before worsening conditions forced a red flag.

A five-lap restart was schedule to conclude the race, but the arrival of more rain on the sighting lap led to this being called off and a result declared with half points awarded.

Leading when the red flag came out for the first time, Marc VDS rider Tony Arbolino – who passed Gresini’s Filip Salac a lap prior to the stoppage – was declared a winner for the first time in Moto2.

Salac took a maiden podium in second with Aron Canet in third having led early on after poleman Somkiat Chantra crashed out.

Jake Dixon for Aspar was fourth ahead of Speed Up’s Alonso Lopez, Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura, his title rival Augusto Fernandez, Joe Roberts (Italtrans), VR46 Yamaha Master Camp rider Keminth Kubo and Celestino Vietti (VR46).

With half points awarded, Ajo KTM’s Fernandez holds a 1.5-point lead over Ogura going to Australia in two weeks’ time.

Moto2 Thailand Grand Prix - Race Results

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike  Gap
1 14  Tony Arbolino Kalex/Triumph  
2 12  Filip Salač Kalex/Triumph 0.251
3 40  Aròn Canet Kalex/Triumph 3.112
4 96  Jake Dixon Kalex/Triumph 3.268
5 21  Alonso López Boscoscuro/Triumph 4.137
6 79  Ai Ogura Kalex/Triumph 5.715
7 37  Augusto Fernández Kalex/Triumph 9.862
8 16  Joe Roberts Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
9 81  Keminth Kubo Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
10 13  Celestino Vietti Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
11 Sean Kelly Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
12 Barry Baltus Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
13 29  Taiga Hada Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
14 75  Albert Arenas Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
15 23  Marcel Schrötter Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
16 51  Pedro Acosta Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
17 84  Zonta van den Goorbergh Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
18 64  Bo Bendsneyder Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
19 22  Sam Lowes Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
20 Jorge Navarro Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
21 61  A.Zaccone Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
22 28  Niccolo Antonelli Kalex/Triumph 1 lap
23 42  Marcos Ramírez MV Agusta/Triumph 1 lap
24 24  Simone Corsi MV Agusta/Triumph 1 lap
25 18  Manuel González Kalex/Triumph 2 laps
  19  L.Dalla Porta Kalex/Triumph Retirement
  52  Jeremy Alcoba Kalex/Triumph Retirement
  54  Fermín Aldeguer Boscoscuro/Triumph Retirement
  35  Somkiat Chantra Kalex/Triumph Retirement
  Cameron Beaubier Kalex/Triumph Retirement
Moto3 rider opens up on alleged team assault after video emerges
Previous article

Moto3 rider opens up on alleged team assault after video emerges
Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
