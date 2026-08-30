2026 MotoGP Aragon GP
MotoGP Aragon GP: Live commentary and updates from MotorLand Aragon
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Aragon rand Prix as MotoGP visits Spain's MotorLand Aragon
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
The formation lap is underway!
While the focus is on Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez, don't forget Alex Marquez and Jorge Martin. Both have the potential to spring a surprise today.
Five minutes until the formation lap begins. Hold on, folks!
A reminder that Aprilia has never won at Aragon. Last year, the highest-placed RS-GP was Marco Bezzecchi in eighth!
We have to mention Johann Zarco. The Frenchman has been turning heads on his comeback this weekend, emerging as the top rider within the entire Honda contingent. He will take the start from ninth place today, but will have to serve a double long lap penalty after stewards penalised him for causing the very collision in which he broke his knee
Here's a look at the championship table heading to Aragon. With Marc Marquez looking strong and Ai Ogura absent, the picture could change considerably by the end of the race.
- Martin 245
- Bezzecchi 216
- Marquez 212
- Ogura 203
- Di Giannantonio 199
- Fernandez 186
Here is a look at the attendance figures for the Aragon GP
Pre-weekend: 24,917
Saturday: 39,644
Sunday: 51,181
Total: 115,742
The pitlane is open and riders are heading out on track. Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi has just arrived on the grid to line up on pole position. The race will start in exactly twenty minutes
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
1'44.962
|174.165
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.089
1'45.051
|174.018
|3
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.299
1'45.261
|173.671
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.413
1'45.375
|173.483
|5
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.474
1'45.436
|173.382
|6
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.593
1'45.555
|173.187
|7
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.653
1'45.615
|173.089
|8
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.709
1'45.671
|172.997
|9
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.821
1'45.783
|172.814
|10
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.840
1'45.802
|172.783
|11
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.930
1'45.892
|172.636
|12
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.957
1'45.919
|172.592
|13
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+0.997
1'45.959
|172.527
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.036
1'45.998
|172.463
|15
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+1.064
1'46.026
|172.418
|16
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.134
1'46.096
|172.304
|17
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+1.169
1'46.131
|172.247
|18
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.249
1'46.211
|172.117
|19
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.360
1'46.322
|171.938
|20
|P. Espargaro Tech 3
|44
|KTM
|
+1.422
1'46.384
|171.837
|21
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.587
1'46.549
|171.571
|22
|L. Savadori Trackhouse Racing Team
|32
|Aprilia
|
+2.426
1'47.388
|170.231
|View full results
But enough talk about the remainder of the campaign. Let's switch out focus back to the Aragon GP.
Marc Marquez outgunned polesitter Marco Bezzecchi on Saturday to win the sprint. Can he again surprise him at the start and score a record-extending ninth win (eighth in the premier class win) at Aragon today?
Of course, as Motorsport.com reported this weekend, Qatar GP is set to be cancelled, despite MotoGP SEG being hopeful the race will go ahead. That would leave us with nine rounds over 14 weekends, including today's Aragon GP.
But starting with today's Aragon GP, the championship goes into overdrive. We've got 10 races scheduled in the span of 14 weeks. This is when the second half of the season truly starts.
If you feel things had been awfully quiet in MotoGP land, you wouldn't be wrong. We only had two races in the last seven weekends.
Hello! Welcome to Motorsport.com and Autosport's live coverage of the Aragon Grand Prix
By: Rachit Thukral