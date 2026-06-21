MotoGP Czech GP: Live commentary and updates from Brno
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Brno Autodrom.
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Hope you enjoyed reading along with us this afternoon! This is Richard Asher, signing off - stay tuned to the website for follow-up news!
KTM, meanwhile, has got a lot of head-scratching to do. This was not Acosta's first mechanical issue of the weekend or the season. Yesterday, he struggled through much of the sprint with a stuck rear ride-height device. Reliability is starting to cost serious points for the Austrian squad.
As for Bagnaia, it was a fairly familiar race pattern featuring a strong start and then a struggle in the second half of the race.
Many riders have something to celebrate today. It's Ogura's best MotoGP finish, topping the third place he scored in France. Mir deserves credit for hanging on to that soft rear tyre and finishing fifth. Martin, meanwhile, probably couldn't have hoped for much better than ninth given his penalties.
Here are your race results from the Czech Grand Prix:
RACE
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|21
|
39'51.297
|25
|2
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|21
|
+0.421
39'51.718
|0.421
|20
|3
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|21
|
+2.255
39'53.552
|1.834
|16
|4
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|21
|
+2.424
39'53.721
|0.169
|13
|5
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|21
|
+12.810
40'04.107
|10.386
|11
|6
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|21
|
+14.874
40'06.171
|2.064
|10
|7
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|21
|
+18.657
40'09.954
|3.783
|9
|8
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|21
|
+21.265
40'12.562
|2.608
|8
|9
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|21
|
+21.401
40'12.698
|0.136
|7
|10
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|21
|
+22.273
40'13.570
|0.872
|6
|11
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|21
|
+22.881
40'14.178
|0.608
|5
|12
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|21
|
+22.942
40'14.239
|0.061
|4
|13
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|21
|
+25.003
40'16.300
|2.061
|3
|14
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|21
|
+25.806
40'17.103
|0.803
|2
|15
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|21
|
+26.360
40'17.657
|0.554
|1
|16
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|21
|
+33.121
40'24.418
|6.761
|17
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|21
|
+44.784
40'36.081
|11.663
|dnf
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|20
|
+1 Lap
38'28.095
|1 Lap
|Retirement
|dnf
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|17
|
+4 Laps
33'04.025
|3 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|1
|
+20 Laps
2'59.130
|16 Laps
|Accident
|View full results
So, things panned out perfectly for Marquez and could not have been worse for Bezzecchi. Marquez is now only 40 points off the championship leader - and the late problem for Acosta means Marquez overtakes him for fourth in the standings.
Marc makes absolutely no mistake and claims a second straight grand prix victory. Di Giannantonio gave Bagnaia a scare at the end, but needed another lap to get by the factory Ducati.
It will need a mistake from Marquez for Ogura to win now. Highly unlikely! And Pedro Acosta's KTM has given up the ghost! He's out!
There's half a second between Marquez and Ogura, but it looks like Marc has got this under control with a lap to go. Di Giannantonio is quicker than Bagnaia, but there's too much gap to catch him for third now.
Martin has passed Marini for 10th. Marquez and Ogura are trading fastest sectors - while Di Giannantonio finds a fastest lap!
Three laps to go, and Ogura has just set a personal best. Meanwhile Acosta is fighting back at Mir, whose soft rear is hanging on remarkably well. But not enough to hold off the KTM, who regains fifth into the stadium.
Fascinating stuff now - Ogura has very little to lose while Marquez must surely have points on his mind. The gulf in experience is vast - Ogura has only one grand prix podium to his name!
Ogura does what needed to be done, passing Bagnaia at Turn 10. Marquez is less than a second ahead...
The top 10 is Marquez, Bagnaia, Ogura, Di Giannantonio, Mir, Acosta, Aldeguer, Raul Fernandez, Moreira and Marini - with Martin now within a second of the Honda.
Early evidence is that Marquez is checking out. Half a lap after his move, it looks like Ogura will be his only threat - if he can clear Bagnaia pronto.
Mir has passed Acosta, who is having troubles, it would seem. And Marquez passed his team-mate for the lead!
As Di Giannantonio streaks away from Acosta into an increasingly secure-looking fourth, Marc is pulling the pin and swarming all over Bagnaia.
The pace at the front is hotting up as the Ducatis respond to Ogura. It's the final third of the race and time to go! Fastest lap falls to Marc Marquez...
Ogura has just posted fastest lap...watch out!
Acosta goes wide in the stadium and Di Giannantonio gratefully accepts fourth place.
Martin will have to close a gap of 1.6s to Luca Marini, and pass the Honda, if he wants to make the top 10.
Marquez is close behind Bagnaia now, and Ogura is speeding up behind the Ducatis. He's got clear road behind him now, with 2.4 seconds back to the battling Acosta and Di Giannantonio. Meanwhile Martin is up to 11th.
Jorge Martin is struggling to shake off Enea Bastianini's KTM, and is still 12th.
It's that time of the race where the tv feed is showing the likes of Toprak Razgatlioglu in 16th. But this is going to get exciting soon - it's closing up at the front.
Aldeguer is speeding up, and putting pressure on Mir for sixth. It looks like a matter of time...
We're into the second third of the race, with the factory Ducatis swapping fastest laps at the front and Ogura not far behind. Acosta and Di Giannantonio are within striking distance of the Trackhouse Aprilia, but there's a 2.7s gap back to Mir.