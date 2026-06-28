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MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Live commentary and updates from Assen

Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Circuit TT Assen

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And that concludes our live coverage for the Dutch GP. But keep checking Motorsport.com and Autosport throughout the day,  as we bring you live updates and news straight from the Assen paddock.

 

MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Ogura takes maiden win as Bezzecchi crashes out to give championship lead to Martin

It's a podium lockout for Aprilia, but a crash for Marco Bezzecchi costs the Italian the MotoGP championship lead

MotoGP Dutch GP: Ogura takes maiden win as Bezzecchi crashes out to give championship lead to Martin

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 26

40'21.905

       25
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 26

+2.004

40'23.909

 2.004     20
3 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 26

+3.512

40'25.417

 1.508     16
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 26

+9.315

40'31.220

 5.803     13
5 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 26

+10.140

40'32.045

 0.825     11
6 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 26

+10.388

40'32.293

 0.248     10
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 26

+10.288

40'32.193

       9
8 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+19.039

40'40.944

 8.751     8
9 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 26

+19.383

40'41.288

 0.344     7
10 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 26

+20.302

40'42.207

 0.919     6
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 26

+20.669

40'42.574

 0.367     5
12 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 26

+37.244

40'59.149

 16.575     4
13 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 26

+36.755

40'58.660

       3
14 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 26

+38.127

41'00.032

 1.372     2
15 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 26

+1'00.826

41'22.731

 22.699     1
16 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 25

+1 Lap

41'32.928

 1 Lap      
dnf Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 15

+11 Laps

24'01.045

 10 Laps   Retirement  
dnf Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 13

+13 Laps

20'37.701

 2 Laps   Retirement  
dnf Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 13

+13 Laps

20'52.183

 14.482   Retirement  
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 9

+17 Laps

14'28.367

 4 Laps   Accident  
dnf Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 1

+25 Laps

2'52.151

 8 Laps   Accident / injury  
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 0

+26 Laps

58.622

 1 Lap   Accident  
View full results

Di Giannantonio managed to recover from his long lap penalty, passing Alex Marquez on the final lap to claim fourth. Marc Marquez finishes sixth behind his brother

It's a podium lockout for Aprilia as Jorge Martin takes the chequered flag in third place. The Spaniard now leads the championship from Bezzecchi, who crashed out early

Fernandez crosses the finish line in second to complete a 1-2 for Trackhouse

Checkered flag

Ai Ogura wins the Dutch GP. He becomes the first Japanese rider to win a MotoGP race in 22 years!

Final lap!

Penalty

Di Giannantonio has been given a long lap penalty for going off track following his contact with Marquez at the final chicane. Marquez appears to have escaped any sanction by slowing down by one second 

We can now confirm Marc Marquez switched to a soft rear just before the start. That explains  why he is losing speed in the final stages of the race

Di Giannantonio makes a bold move on Marquez at the final corner, sending the latter off the track.

The Spaniard lost further momentum on the way to the start/finish straight, allowing his brother Alex Marquez through

Lap: 20

Ogura makes the move over Fernandez with six laps to go to snatch the lead. And he immediately pulls away from the Spaniard

Lap: 19

The lead battle between the Trackhouse duo is on. Ogura is keen to score his maiden victory in MotoGP, but Fernandez is determined to complete a double win at Assen

Meanwhile, we are seeing another battle play out for fourth place. Di Giannantonio is chasing Marc Marquez, with Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini not too far behind in fifth and sixth

Breaking news
Lap: 17

And Fernandez passes Martin into Turn 15 to take the lead! Ogura follows through to make it a 1-2 for Trackhouse

It turns out Fernandez's rear height device was indeed stuck briefly. He is back on pace, but it has taken some steam off his attack

Francesco Bagnaia has officially retired from the race. Only 16 bikes are now on track

Lap: 16

While we were keeping an eye on all the retirements, Ai Ogura caught up with the leaders. However, he has suddenly lost some time too, possibly due to a ride height device issue

Mechanical problem

Wow, we have got another technical problem. Francesco Bagnaia is now down in 12th place, having been running in fourth

Replays show Acosta shaking his arm. Could he have voluntarily retired due to an arm pump issue? 

Mechanical problem

Toprak Razgatlioglu dives into the pits, followed by Acosta. That must be heartbreaking for the Pramac rider as well, who was up to 11th place behind Fabio Quartararo

Mechanical problem

This is hard to believe. Acosta has slowed down with what appears to be yet another technical problem. He is still running on track, but has already dropped outside the points-scoring positions.

Lap: 11

Martin and Fernandez continue to circulate just three tenths adrift of each other. Ogura isn't out of the fight either, having gained a second over the leading duo. He now trails Martin and Fernandez by 1.3s

 Bagnaia is through on Marquez, who is now under pressure from Acosta again. The trio are fighting for the best of the rest spots behind the three Aprilias, which have locked out the podium positions

Lap: 9

Acosta makes a lunge on Marquez but runs off the track, allowing even Bagnaia to go through. However, the KTM rider hasn't lost much time and is right behind the two Ducatis.

Lap: 7

Fernandez starts the lap right on Martin's tail. Can the Trackhouse rider complete a double win at Assen?

Lap: 6