MotoGP Dutch GP: Live commentary and updates from Assen
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Czech Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Circuit TT Assen
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
And that concludes our live coverage for the Dutch GP. But keep checking Motorsport.com and Autosport throughout the day, as we bring you live updates and news straight from the Assen paddock.
RACE
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Retirement
|Points
|1
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|26
|
40'21.905
|25
|2
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|26
|
+2.004
40'23.909
|2.004
|20
|3
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|26
|
+3.512
40'25.417
|1.508
|16
|4
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|26
|
+9.315
40'31.220
|5.803
|13
|5
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|26
|
+10.140
40'32.045
|0.825
|11
|6
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|26
|
+10.388
40'32.293
|0.248
|10
|7
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|26
|
+10.288
40'32.193
|9
|8
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|26
|
+19.039
40'40.944
|8.751
|8
|9
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|26
|
+19.383
40'41.288
|0.344
|7
|10
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|26
|
+20.302
40'42.207
|0.919
|6
|11
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|26
|
+20.669
40'42.574
|0.367
|5
|12
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|26
|
+37.244
40'59.149
|16.575
|4
|13
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|26
|
+36.755
40'58.660
|3
|14
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|26
|
+38.127
41'00.032
|1.372
|2
|15
|A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing
|47
|Yamaha
|26
|
+1'00.826
41'22.731
|22.699
|1
|16
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|25
|
+1 Lap
41'32.928
|1 Lap
|dnf
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|15
|
+11 Laps
24'01.045
|10 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|13
|
+13 Laps
20'37.701
|2 Laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|13
|
+13 Laps
20'52.183
|14.482
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|9
|
+17 Laps
14'28.367
|4 Laps
|Accident
|dnf
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|1
|
+25 Laps
2'52.151
|8 Laps
|Accident / injury
|dnf
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|0
|
+26 Laps
58.622
|1 Lap
|Accident
|View full results
Di Giannantonio managed to recover from his long lap penalty, passing Alex Marquez on the final lap to claim fourth. Marc Marquez finishes sixth behind his brother
It's a podium lockout for Aprilia as Jorge Martin takes the chequered flag in third place. The Spaniard now leads the championship from Bezzecchi, who crashed out early
Fernandez crosses the finish line in second to complete a 1-2 for Trackhouse
Ai Ogura wins the Dutch GP. He becomes the first Japanese rider to win a MotoGP race in 22 years!
Final lap!
Di Giannantonio has been given a long lap penalty for going off track following his contact with Marquez at the final chicane. Marquez appears to have escaped any sanction by slowing down by one second
We can now confirm Marc Marquez switched to a soft rear just before the start. That explains why he is losing speed in the final stages of the race
Di Giannantonio makes a bold move on Marquez at the final corner, sending the latter off the track.
The Spaniard lost further momentum on the way to the start/finish straight, allowing his brother Alex Marquez through
Ogura makes the move over Fernandez with six laps to go to snatch the lead. And he immediately pulls away from the Spaniard
The lead battle between the Trackhouse duo is on. Ogura is keen to score his maiden victory in MotoGP, but Fernandez is determined to complete a double win at Assen
Meanwhile, we are seeing another battle play out for fourth place. Di Giannantonio is chasing Marc Marquez, with Alex Marquez and Enea Bastianini not too far behind in fifth and sixth
And Fernandez passes Martin into Turn 15 to take the lead! Ogura follows through to make it a 1-2 for Trackhouse
It turns out Fernandez's rear height device was indeed stuck briefly. He is back on pace, but it has taken some steam off his attack
Francesco Bagnaia has officially retired from the race. Only 16 bikes are now on track
While we were keeping an eye on all the retirements, Ai Ogura caught up with the leaders. However, he has suddenly lost some time too, possibly due to a ride height device issue
Wow, we have got another technical problem. Francesco Bagnaia is now down in 12th place, having been running in fourth
Replays show Acosta shaking his arm. Could he have voluntarily retired due to an arm pump issue?
Toprak Razgatlioglu dives into the pits, followed by Acosta. That must be heartbreaking for the Pramac rider as well, who was up to 11th place behind Fabio Quartararo
This is hard to believe. Acosta has slowed down with what appears to be yet another technical problem. He is still running on track, but has already dropped outside the points-scoring positions.
Martin and Fernandez continue to circulate just three tenths adrift of each other. Ogura isn't out of the fight either, having gained a second over the leading duo. He now trails Martin and Fernandez by 1.3s
Bagnaia is through on Marquez, who is now under pressure from Acosta again. The trio are fighting for the best of the rest spots behind the three Aprilias, which have locked out the podium positions
Acosta makes a lunge on Marquez but runs off the track, allowing even Bagnaia to go through. However, the KTM rider hasn't lost much time and is right behind the two Ducatis.
Fernandez starts the lap right on Martin's tail. Can the Trackhouse rider complete a double win at Assen?