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MotoGP German GP: Live commentary and updates from Sachsenring

Live Text

Just a couple of minutes to go now before the engines roar around the poky little Sachsenring. It's a short lap here - things will be frantic!

There's polite applause after a strange rendition of the German national anthem.

It's 27 degrees and dry, which makes the tyre choice uncomplicated on a track that punishes both front and rear. Early indications are that everyone will run the medium rear and the hard front. Other combinations are probably too risky in terms of wear over 30 laps.

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

1'19.041

 166.015
2 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.061

1'19.102

 165.887
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.147

1'19.188

 165.706
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

+0.151

1'19.192

 165.698
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.307

1'19.348

 165.372
6 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.342

1'19.383

 165.299
7 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.687

1'19.728

 164.584
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.699

1'19.740

 164.559
9 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.712

1'19.753

 164.532
10 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.491

1'19.532

 164.990
11 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+0.740

1'19.781

 164.475
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda

+0.947

1'19.988

 164.049
13 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+0.957

1'19.998

 164.029
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.143

1'20.184

 163.648
15 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.329

1'20.370

 163.269
16 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.544

1'20.585

 162.834
17 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+1.559

1'20.600

 162.803
18 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.043

1'20.084

 163.852
19 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.740

1'20.781

 162.439
20 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda

+1.912

1'20.953

 162.094
View full results

The grid layout will also have an unfamiliar look about it, as this is the first grand prix featuring more space between the slots and the rows - an adjustment to improve safety.

Speaking of the grid, two riders start three spots further back than they qualified, thanks to penalties. Both Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira were punished for dithering on the racing line during timed sessions.

Di Giannantonio endured a violent tumble at the end of this morning's warm-up session, but no injuries have been reported for the man starting on the front row alongside the Marquez brothers. 

In other news, Raul Fernandez is fighting the after-effects of having tweaked something on board his Trackhouse Aprilia earlier in the weekend. Toprak Razgatlioglu is feeling unwell but will also compete. 

Bezzecchi is currently second in the world championship, 11 points behind his factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin. But by the end of today's race, he could mathematically be as low as fifth. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura and German GP favourite are all lining up to overhaul him.

If you're a Sunday-only kind of MotoGP fan, you've missed quite a lot of news over the weekend! Most significantly, Marco Bezzecchi's nightmare run continued with a big crash in qualifying. He's already back in Italy and has just undergone successful surgery. 

It's time to go racing one last time before the summer break - welcome to our live text coverage of the MotoGP German Grand Prix! Richard Asher on duty.

By: Richard Asher

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