MotoGP German GP: Live commentary and updates from Sachsenring
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the German Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Sachsenring.
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Summary
Live Text
Just a couple of minutes to go now before the engines roar around the poky little Sachsenring. It's a short lap here - things will be frantic!
There's polite applause after a strange rendition of the German national anthem.
It's 27 degrees and dry, which makes the tyre choice uncomplicated on a track that punishes both front and rear. Early indications are that everyone will run the medium rear and the hard front. Other combinations are probably too risky in terms of wear over 30 laps.
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
1'19.041
|166.015
|2
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.061
1'19.102
|165.887
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.147
1'19.188
|165.706
|4
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.151
1'19.192
|165.698
|5
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.307
1'19.348
|165.372
|6
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.342
1'19.383
|165.299
|7
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.687
1'19.728
|164.584
|8
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.699
1'19.740
|164.559
|9
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.712
1'19.753
|164.532
|10
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.491
1'19.532
|164.990
|11
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+0.740
1'19.781
|164.475
|12
|J. Mir Honda HRC
|36
|Honda
|
+0.947
1'19.988
|164.049
|13
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+0.957
1'19.998
|164.029
|14
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.143
1'20.184
|163.648
|15
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.329
1'20.370
|163.269
|16
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.544
1'20.585
|162.834
|17
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.559
1'20.600
|162.803
|18
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.043
1'20.084
|163.852
|19
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.740
1'20.781
|162.439
|20
|C. Crutchlow Team LCR
|35
|Honda
|
+1.912
1'20.953
|162.094
|View full results
The grid layout will also have an unfamiliar look about it, as this is the first grand prix featuring more space between the slots and the rows - an adjustment to improve safety.
Speaking of the grid, two riders start three spots further back than they qualified, thanks to penalties. Both Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira were punished for dithering on the racing line during timed sessions.
Di Giannantonio endured a violent tumble at the end of this morning's warm-up session, but no injuries have been reported for the man starting on the front row alongside the Marquez brothers.
In other news, Raul Fernandez is fighting the after-effects of having tweaked something on board his Trackhouse Aprilia earlier in the weekend. Toprak Razgatlioglu is feeling unwell but will also compete.
Bezzecchi is currently second in the world championship, 11 points behind his factory Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin. But by the end of today's race, he could mathematically be as low as fifth. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ai Ogura and German GP favourite are all lining up to overhaul him.
If you're a Sunday-only kind of MotoGP fan, you've missed quite a lot of news over the weekend! Most significantly, Marco Bezzecchi's nightmare run continued with a big crash in qualifying. He's already back in Italy and has just undergone successful surgery.
It's time to go racing one last time before the summer break - welcome to our live text coverage of the MotoGP German Grand Prix! Richard Asher on duty.
By: Richard Asher