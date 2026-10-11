2026 MotoGP Indonesian GP
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Live commentary and updates from Mandalika
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Indonesian Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Mandalika International Circuit
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Summary
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Oh, this looks lovely for Noale as its two leading contenders make daylights behindi them. Jorge Martin , however, is sixth...no, wait, fifth as he passes Di Giannantonio. Fermin Aldeguer is fourth.
The Aprilias have made it cleanly through the first corner! Fernandez is first ahead of Bezzecchi, with Marc Marquez in third.
They have set off on the warm-up lap!
Tyre pressures, on the other hand, were decisive in the sprint and Jorge Martin was forced to give up a comfortable lead due to his pressure warning lighting up on the dash. As always, it's a guessing game the teams have to try and get right.
Ah yes, tyres! Rubber was the talking point this time last week at Motegi. This week couldn't be more different. It looks like everyone will go with the medium rear and soft front, which would be no surprise.
We've just had Indonesia's rousing national anthem. (It's one of those where the name of the country pops up repeatedly, if you're amused by that sort of thing.) The crowd is loud but that is what happens when 65,069 spectators harness their collective voice.
A reminder that any kind of finish today for Marquez will be his best Mandalika result in a Sunday race. He may have won the sprint yesterday but he has not, as a rule, had a good time at this place. One year ago, he was hit from behind on the opening lap by Bezzecchi, which ended his season early. He is still battling the injury from that accident.
If Marc makes the podium today and has to spend additional time in roasting leathers after the race, he isn't going to enjoy it any more than he did on Saturday. The air temperature sounds reasonable at 29 degrees, but the circuit is absolutely sizzling at 61 degrees. Yep, sixty-one! And there's the humidity to consider as well.
Marc Marquez has given an interview to the world feed on the starting grid! That's not always guaranteed. Will it earn him some brownie points in with the organisers? He's not been making himself popular with them of late with some of his words and actions around riders' off-track commitments...
There have been attempts, apparently, to get Fernandez and Bezzecchi to speak to each other and ensure things don't go awry for Aprilia like they did on Saturday. They have the two fastest packages and will once again line up alongside each other in first and second. Here's the full grid:
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
1'28.852
|174.627
|2
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.109
1'28.961
|174.413
|3
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.196
1'29.048
|174.243
|4
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.266
1'29.118
|174.106
|5
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
+0.300
1'29.152
|174.039
|6
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+0.380
1'29.232
|173.883
|7
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.427
1'29.279
|173.792
|8
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.534
1'29.386
|173.584
|9
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.556
1'29.408
|173.541
|10
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.934
1'29.786
|172.810
|11
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.938
1'29.790
|172.803
|12
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.985
1'29.837
|172.712
|13
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+0.982
1'29.834
|172.718
|14
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+1.027
1'29.879
|172.632
|15
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+1.185
1'30.037
|172.329
|16
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.396
1'30.248
|171.926
|17
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.505
1'30.357
|171.718
|18
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.652
1'30.504
|171.439
|19
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.680
1'30.532
|171.386
|20
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+1.851
1'30.703
|171.063
|21
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+1.873
1'30.725
|171.022
|22
|A. Espargaro Honda HRC
|41
|Honda
|
+2.215
1'31.067
|170.380
|View full results
As the riders leave the pits to head to the grid, a reminder that polesitter Raul Fernandez will do so with an injury that could really affect his chances. A fractured index finger is the consequence of yesterday's controversial first-corner incident, and the Spaniard plans on braking with his middle finger. Time will tell how well that works, but one thing is for sure: Fernandez is still steaming. Here are his thoughts from yesterday:
First things first, we have what looks like a two-way battle for the world championship with five rounds left in the season. Marc Marquez hit the front for the first time with his sprint victory yesterday, but his lead over Jorge Martin is only four points.
Greetings MotoGP fans! This is Richard Asher opening the live text coverage of the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, which begins at the top of the hour. Good to have you with us!
By: Richard Asher