As the riders leave the pits to head to the grid, a reminder that polesitter Raul Fernandez will do so with an injury that could really affect his chances. A fractured index finger is the consequence of yesterday's controversial first-corner incident, and the Spaniard plans on braking with his middle finger. Time will tell how well that works, but one thing is for sure: Fernandez is still steaming. Here are his thoughts from yesterday:



