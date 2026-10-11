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Indonesian GP

2026 MotoGP Indonesian GP

Indonesia
Oct 9, 2026 to Oct 11, 2026
Mandalika International Street Circuit, ID

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Live commentary and updates from Mandalika

Live Text

Lap: 2

Oh, this looks lovely for Noale as its two leading contenders make daylights behindi them. Jorge Martin , however, is sixth...no, wait, fifth as he passes Di Giannantonio. Fermin Aldeguer is fourth. 

Lights green

The Aprilias have made it cleanly through the first corner! Fernandez is first ahead of Bezzecchi, with Marc Marquez in third.

Green flag

They have set off on the warm-up lap! 

Tyre pressures, on the other hand, were decisive in the sprint and Jorge Martin was forced to give up a comfortable lead due to his pressure warning lighting up on the dash. As always, it's a guessing game the teams have to try and get right.

Ah yes, tyres! Rubber was the talking point this time last week at Motegi. This week couldn't be more different. It looks like everyone will go with the medium rear and soft front, which would be no surprise.

We've just had Indonesia's rousing national anthem. (It's one of those where the name of the country pops up repeatedly, if you're amused by that sort of thing.) The crowd is loud but that is what happens when 65,069 spectators harness their collective voice. 

A reminder that any kind of finish today for Marquez will be his best Mandalika result in a Sunday race. He may have won the sprint yesterday but he has not, as a rule, had a good time at this place. One year ago, he was hit from behind on the opening lap by Bezzecchi, which ended his season early. He is still battling the injury from that accident.

If Marc makes the podium today and has to spend additional time in roasting leathers after the race, he isn't going to enjoy it any more than he did on Saturday. The air temperature sounds reasonable at 29 degrees, but the circuit is absolutely sizzling at 61 degrees. Yep, sixty-one! And there's the humidity to consider as well. 

Marc Marquez has given an interview to the world feed on the starting grid! That's not always guaranteed. Will it earn him some brownie points in with the organisers? He's not been making himself popular with them of late with some of his words and actions around riders' off-track commitments...


There have been attempts, apparently, to get Fernandez and Bezzecchi to speak to each other and ensure things don't go awry for Aprilia like they did on Saturday. They have the two fastest packages and will once again line up alongside each other in first and second. Here's the full grid:

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Time km/h
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia

1'28.852

 174.627
2 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia

+0.109

1'28.961

 174.413
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati

+0.196

1'29.048

 174.243
4 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati

+0.266

1'29.118

 174.106
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia

+0.300

1'29.152

 174.039
6 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati

+0.380

1'29.232

 173.883
7 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia

+0.427

1'29.279

 173.792
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati

+0.534

1'29.386

 173.584
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM

+0.556

1'29.408

 173.541
10 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati

+0.934

1'29.786

 172.810
11 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati

+0.938

1'29.790

 172.803
12 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha

+0.985

1'29.837

 172.712
13 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha

+0.982

1'29.834

 172.718
14 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM

+1.027

1'29.879

 172.632
15 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda

+1.185

1'30.037

 172.329
16 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM

+1.396

1'30.248

 171.926
17 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha

+1.505

1'30.357

 171.718
18 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM

+1.652

1'30.504

 171.439
19 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha

+1.680

1'30.532

 171.386
20 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda

+1.851

1'30.703

 171.063
21 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda

+1.873

1'30.725

 171.022
22 Spain A. Espargaro Honda HRC 41 Honda

+2.215

1'31.067

 170.380
View full results

As the riders leave the pits to head to the grid, a reminder that polesitter Raul Fernandez will do so with an injury that could really affect his chances. A fractured index finger is the consequence of yesterday's controversial first-corner incident, and the Spaniard plans on braking with his middle finger. Time will tell how well that works, but one thing is for sure: Fernandez is still steaming. Here are his thoughts from yesterday: 

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First things first, we have what looks like a two-way battle for the world championship with five rounds left in the season. Marc Marquez hit the front for the first time with his sprint victory yesterday, but his lead over Jorge Martin is only four points.


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Greetings MotoGP fans! This is Richard Asher opening the live text coverage of the Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika, which begins at the top of the hour. Good to have you with us!

By: Richard Asher

Published: