Trackhouse boss Davide Brivio is "curious" about whether anybody will go with the medium rear tyre. The feeling is that hard is the logical choice, and that's what the timing screens are indicating at this early stage. It's almost a shame if the medium doesn't offer a performance advantage, as that could make things more interesting. Especially for riders wanting to take a risk from further back on the grid - for example local fan favourite Ai Ogura, who will have to go from 11th.