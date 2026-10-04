2026 MotoGP Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Live commentary and updates from Motegi
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the Japanese Grand Prix as MotoGP visits the Motegi Mobility Resort
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Summary
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Acosta has passed Ogura to take sixth place.
Marc seems to have broken Martin: the gap is very nearly a second, which is easy enough for the maestro to manage under normal circumstances. But we're now into the final third of the race. If there are to be any tyre drop surprises, they'll be with us soon.
One of those behind Chantra is Di Giannantonio, who is showing absolutely no signs of recovery after losing all those spots early. It's unclear whether that has anything to do with the rib and hip injuries he picked up in the lap one crash yesterday.
It's worth mentioning that Somkiat Chantra is 16th, with five riders running behind him. Given how he went in 2025, his one-off comeback is really good!
While we wait to see if Martin has a response, a reminder that behind the lonely Bezzecchi in third and the lonesome Bastianini in fourth, there'S a good scrap between Fernandez, Ogura and Acosta. The latter has settled since losing that string of positions early on, but a repeat of his Austrian win last time out looks very long odds from here.
Is that the end of that as far as the lead is concerned? Or will we get a rare head-to-head between Martin and Marquez? Martin's arm pump denied us one at Misano, remember....
Marc surprises Martin with a move for the lead at turn 9! And by turn 11, there's already daylight between Ducati and Aprilia...
Marquez has set another fastest lap but Martin is flying too. The lead pair is half a second quicker than the rest! And the gloves are slowly coming off....
It looks like a proper two-horse race between Martin and Marquez at the moment, with Bez some distance behind. Rather like the championship fight, actually.
Diogo Moreira is down! He warned us not to get our hopes up after yesterday's second place in the sprint, and has been proved right.
Marc is now looking more serious about a move on Martin. At this stage, it really doesn't look like the Ducati has a major issue with the hard rear. That said, the next Borgo Panigale machine is his brother's in ninth.
Marc Marquez, meanwhile, is within three tenths of Martin, with Bezzecchi watching on a second further back. Bastianini is all on his own in fourth now, with the next group featuring Fernandez, Ogura, Acosta, Moreira and Alex Marquez.
Alex M has now registered his second long lap. That has put him down to ninth.
While they're holding station at the front, there's a real gap developing between Bezzecchi in third and Bastianini in fourth. It's a couple of second now.
We have the official confirmation that all riders are on the hard rear tyre. So much for any risky strategies. But you sense that the riders are taking a cautious pace as this remains a journey into the unknown.
Alex Marquez looked racy in fourth, but he's now taken the first of his long lap penalties. Luca Marini's factory Honda deserves a special mention too, though more for its retro livery than the Italian's 11th place.
Bezzecchi just set fastest lap in third, but up front it just looks like early sparring.
Fabio Di Giannantonio, a little sore after yesterday's crash, has gone backwards in a big way from the second row. He is currently 13th.
While we were typing that, Acosta lost two spots. Make that three!
There's no change at the front as the riders settle in, so let's look a little further down. Enea Bastianini in sixth leads Raul Fernandez and then Ogura, who is the biggest winner from the start after making up three spots. Francesco Bagnaia and Diogo Moreira round out the top 10.
Martin has got away better than yesterday and taken a clear lead over Marc Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi. Then it' Alex Marquez and his sparring partner Acosta. That was all VERY well-behaved. Getting the hards up to temperature may be a factor as the riders take care.
They're off on the warm-up lap. ahead of a 24-lap race. So far it looks like everyone is taking Michelin's advice and going with the hard rear. Hopefully the fact that they have all only had a few minutes running on that compound can still make things interesting...
We're counting down now for the real and final tyre information - it won't be long now!
Two riders already know it's going to be a tough afternoon regardless of their tyre choice. Alex Marquez has a double long lap penalty for his part in the lap one accident in the sprint, and Johann Zarco also picked one up for trying to restart his bike trackside in the warm-up.
Trackhouse boss Davide Brivio is "curious" about whether anybody will go with the medium rear tyre. The feeling is that hard is the logical choice, and that's what the timing screens are indicating at this early stage. It's almost a shame if the medium doesn't offer a performance advantage, as that could make things more interesting. Especially for riders wanting to take a risk from further back on the grid - for example local fan favourite Ai Ogura, who will have to go from 11th.
Here's how the riders will line up for the race.
Grid
|Cla
|Rider
|#
|Bike
|Time
|km/h
|1
|J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team
|89
|Aprilia
|
1'42.371
|168.832
|2
|M. Marquez Ducati Team
|93
|Ducati
|
+0.110
1'42.481
|168.651
|3
|P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|37
|KTM
|
+0.122
1'42.493
|168.632
|4
|M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team
|72
|Aprilia
|
+0.159
1'42.530
|168.571
|5
|A. Marquez Gresini Racing
|73
|Ducati
|
+0.175
1'42.546
|168.544
|6
|F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46
|49
|Ducati
|
+0.257
1'42.628
|168.410
|7
|E. Bastianini Tech 3
|23
|KTM
|
+0.298
1'42.669
|168.342
|8
|R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team
|25
|Aprilia
|
+0.370
1'42.741
|168.224
|9
|D. Moreira Team LCR
|11
|Honda
|
+0.545
1'42.916
|167.938
|10
|J. Zarco Team LCR
|5
|Honda
|
+0.547
1'42.918
|167.935
|11
|A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team
|79
|Aprilia
|
+0.562
1'42.933
|167.911
|12
|F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing
|20
|Yamaha
|
+0.688
1'43.059
|167.705
|13
|F. Bagnaia Ducati Team
|63
|Ducati
|
+0.636
1'43.007
|167.790
|14
|F. Morbidelli Team VR46
|21
|Ducati
|
+0.765
1'43.136
|167.580
|15
|S. Chantra Honda HRC
|15
|Honda
|
+0.825
1'43.196
|167.483
|16
|L. Marini Honda HRC
|10
|Honda
|
+0.907
1'43.278
|167.350
|17
|B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|33
|KTM
|
+1.028
1'43.399
|167.154
|18
|F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing
|54
|Ducati
|
+1.048
1'43.419
|167.122
|19
|M. Viñales Tech 3
|12
|KTM
|
+1.234
1'43.605
|166.822
|20
|J. Miller Pramac Racing
|43
|Yamaha
|
+1.440
1'43.811
|166.491
|21
|A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing
|42
|Yamaha
|
+1.525
1'43.896
|166.354
|22
|T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing
|7
|Yamaha
|
+1.660
1'44.031
|166.138
|View full results
Will those fans get wet? Chances are slim that they'll need to get their ponchos out, but apparently a little rain at the end of the race is not completely out of the question.
A great many fans are in the house at Motegi, armed with the usual crazy paraphernalia. One hopes the Pedro Acosta fan dressed up as a shark will make another appearance. The full weekend crowd figure, by the way, is a record 120,000.
The extended warm-up session this morning will feed heavily into the choice between the 'recommended' hard and the medium. Does the medium offer better performance to counter reduced durability? Does the Ducati hate the hard tyre? These ideas took a bit of a knock when Ducati rider Marc Marquez went fastest in the warm-up by around half a second...
The temperature is just one of many factors MotoGP's finest minds will be mulling over as the riders get set for the start at the top of the hour. Because if you haven't heard, this is anything but a normal Sunday on the tyre front. Michelin has banned the use of its soft rear tyre following dramas in the sprint, and recommended the reinforced hard tyre.
It's a benign 20 degrees at Motegi at the moment, with the track temperature approaching 30. That makes it a bit cooler than yesterday's intriguing sprint race, which was won by Marc Marquez.
Good day, wherever you are in the world - it's time for one of MotoGP's favourite classics: the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi! This is Richard Asher taking you through the live text coverage.
By: Richard Asher