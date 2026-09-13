2026 MotoGP San Marino GP
MotoGP San Marino GP: Live commentary and updates from Misano
Live minute-by-minute commentary for the San Marino rand Prix as MotoGP visits the Misano Circuit
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Marc Marquez doesn't have the pace to keep up with Jorge Martin, who has now pulled away by eight tenths. If anything, he is now coming under pressure from his brother Alex Marquez on the Gresini Ducati.
And Martin is on the attack, passing Marquez with a block pass into Turn 4 to snatch the lead. It's game on!
However, it's not turning out to be a great race for Italian fans. Francesco Bagnaia is the latest rider to go down, losing the front end of his bike at the start of lap 6
Aprilia may be down to one rider, but it's not out of the fight. Jorge Martin is keeping up with race leader Marc Marquez. The pair is separated by just three tenths
With the leading duo having checked out, Alex Marquez and Pedro Acosta are battling for third place
Jack Miller and Diogo Moreira have also crashed out of the race, but Miller has now remounted the bike
This could end up being one of the most decisive moments of the season. Bezzecchi had already made some major errors this season, but this one could prove even more costly in the title race, with title rivals Marquez and Martin running first and second
Huge drama! Bezzecchi has crashed out of the lead at Turn 12. Marquez is in the lead
Marquez suffers some wheel spin at the start and Bezzecchi moves to the right to cover him off.
So it's Bezzecchi holding the lead from Marquez, with Martin jumping to third ahead of Aldeguer.
It's another poor start for di Giannantonio, who has dropped to 10th
And the San Marino Grand Prix is underway!
The formation lap is underway!
In the last three races (including sprints), Marc Marquez managed to snatch the lead from Marco Bezzecchi each time. Would Bezzecchi be able to hold off the Ducati this time? Or will the reigning champion find a way through again? We are about to find out!
Kimi Antonelli won Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix at Monza a week ago. Marco Simoncelli triumphed at MotoGP's own Italian GP at Mugello in May. Will we see another Italian winner today?
Two national anthems will be played at Misano today. San Marino's and Italy's.
Francesco Bagnaia is set to become the rider with most MotoGP starts for Ducati today, making his 142 race start with the Borgo Panigale marque. Andrea Dovizioso contested 141 races with the team.
We have a record crowd here at Misano, with over 180,000 people attending the San Marino GP.
Pre-weekend: 33,507
Saturday: 54,059
Sunday: 96,485
Total: 184,051
Starting grid
|Cla
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Aprilia
|1'29.982
|-
|2
|Marc Márquez
|Ducati
|1'30.180
|0.198
|3
|Fermín Aldeguer
|Gresini
|1'30.350
|0.368
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|VR46
|1'30.386
|0.404
|5
|Jorge Martín
|Aprilia
|1'30.569
|0.587
|6
|Luca Marini
|Honda
|1'30.609
|0.627
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|KTM
|1'30.640
|0.658
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|VR46
|1'30.643
|0.661
|9
|Álex Márquez
|Gresini
|1'30.696
|0.714
|10
|Raúl Fernández
|Trackhouse
|1'30.853
|0.871
|11
|Pol Espargaró
|Tech3
|1'31.180
|1.198
|12
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'30.799
|0.817
|13
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'30.916
|0.934
|14
|Johann Zarco
|LCR
|1'30.887
|0.905
|15
|Diogo Moreira
|LCR
|1'30.966
|0.984
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|Tech3
|1'31.113
|1.131
|17
|Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'31.149
|1.167
|18
|Jack Miller
|Pramac
|1'31.413
|1.431
|19
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'31.552
|1.570
|20
|Alex Rins
|Yamaha
|1'31.593
|1.611
|21
|Toprak.Razgatlıoglu
|Pramac
|1'32.264
|2.282
The pre-race ceremony is underway, with a stuntman skydiving from a helicopter to deliver the race-winning trophies
The sighting lap is over all and the riders have arrived on the grid. We are 20 minutes from lights out
But enough talk about liveries, let's focus our attention back on racing. Jorge Martin leads the championship by just 16 points from Marc Marquez, with Marco Bezzecchi another eight points adrift in third
Aprilia won't be the only team with a snew livery on Sunday. Gresini is paying tribute to the late Marco Simoncelli at Misano with a special design
Aprilia is running a special livery today as part of the Vespa's 80th anniversary celebrations. Both Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will race with a 'Perla Bianca' colour scheme today, inspired by Gilles Villeneuve's 1981 Monaco GP-winning race suit
Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing Team Perla Bianca livery
Photo by: Aprilia Racing
If Saturday's sprint was any indication, we are set for another duel between Marc Marquez and Marc Marquez for the win here at Misano
Hello and welcome to Motorsport.com and Autosport's live coverage for the San Marino Grand Prix
By: Rachit Thukral