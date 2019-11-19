MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP issues 2020 provisional entry list

MotoGP issues 2020 provisional entry list
By:
Nov 19, 2019, 2:18 PM

A provisional entry list for the 2020 MotoGP season has been issued, confirming Alex Marquez's switch to Repsol Honda but not making any mention of Johann Zarco.

Moto2 champion Marquez was made official as Jorge Lorenzo's Honda replacement on Monday ahead of the start of the two-day post-season test, theoretically completing the 22-rider grid for the upcoming campaign.

However, the possibility of Zarco racing remains as the Frenchman weighs up whether to join the Avintia Ducati squad following the Italian marque's efforts at persuading him.

For now, incumbents Karel Abraham and Tito Rabat are both listed as Avintia riders, but it's understood Abraham would be the rider that makes way should Zarco join.

Elsewhere, the start numbers for rookies Marquez, Iker Lecuona and Brad Binder have been confirmed, with all the remaining riders keeping their existing numbers.

Lecuona and Marquez will continue to use the numbers they raced in Moto2, 27 and 73 respectively, but Binder's usual 41 is already in use by Aleix Espargaro.

The South African has therefore chosen to utilise number 33 for his debut season.

MotoGP - Entry list 2020:
Rider Team Bike
4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Team Ducati
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati Team Ducati
12 Spain Maverick Vinales Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha
17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Reale Avintia Racing Ducati
20 France Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha
21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha
27 Spain Iker Lecuona Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM
29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia
30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu Honda
33 South Africa Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Castrol Honda
36 Spain Joan Mir Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia
42 Spain Alex Rins Team Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki
43 Australia Jack Miller Pramac Racing Ducati
44 Spain Pol Espargaro Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM
46 Italy Valentino Rossi Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha
53 Spain Tito Rabat Reale Avintia Racing Ducati
63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Racing Ducati
73 Spain Alex Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda
88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM
93 Spain Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team Honda

Moto2, Moto3 entry lists completed

Entry lists for the 2020 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons have also been issued.

The Moto2 grid has been slimmed down to 30 bikes for the 2020 campaign, with Kalex unsurprisingly supplying the bulk of the field with 22 entries.

Two NTS chassis for the RW team, a pair of factory MV Agustas and four Speed Ups - with Angel Nieto joining the works squad - are the only non-Kalex entries.

Lecuona's promotion to MotoGP created a vacancy at the Ajo Motorsport team, which has been filled by Japanese rider Tetsuta Nagashima.

SAG has recruited Malaysian rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin to replace Nagashima, while Joe Roberts has also been confirmed for a second campaign with American Racing.

In Moto3, a 31-rider field is split between 15 KTMs, 14 Hondas and two Husqvarnas, which will be ridden by Max Racing duo Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

United Kingdom Sam Lowes

TBA
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Jorge Martin

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Malaysia Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

United States Joe Roberts
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega

Spain Edgar Pons
Honda Team Asia

Thailand Somkiat Chantra

Indonesia Andi Gilang
MV Agusta (Forward Racing)

Italy Stefano Manzi

Italy Simone Corsi

2020 Moto3 grid:

Team Riders
Leopard Racing

Spain Jaume Masia

Italy Dennis Foggia
Estrella Galicia (Monlau)

Spain Sergio Garcia

Japan Ryusei Yamanaka
Petronas Sprinta

United Kingdom John McPhee

Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi
Team VR46

Italy Andrea Migno

Italy Celestino Vietti
Snipers Team

Italy Tony Arbolino

Czech Republic Filip Salac
CIP

South Africa Darryn Binder

Austria Maximilian Kofler
Prustel GP

Switzerland Jason Dupasquier

Belgium Barry Baltus
Avintia Racing

Spain Carlos Tatay
Gresini Racing

Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo

Spain Jeremy Alcoba
Ajo KTM

Japan Kaito Toba

Spain Raul Fernandez
Tech 3 KTM

Japan Ayumu Sasaki

Turkey Deniz Oncu
BOE Motorsports

Czech Republic Jakub Kornfeil

Kazakhstan Makar Yurchenko
Max Racing Team

Italy Romano Fenati

Spain Alonso Lopez
Angel Nieto Team

Italy Stefano Nepa

Spain Albert Arenas
SIC58

Italy Niccolo Antonelli

Japan Tatsuki Suzuki
Honda Team Asia

Japan Ai Ogura

Japan Yuki Kunii
