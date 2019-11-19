MotoGP issues 2020 provisional entry list
A provisional entry list for the 2020 MotoGP season has been issued, confirming Alex Marquez's switch to Repsol Honda but not making any mention of Johann Zarco.
Moto2 champion Marquez was made official as Jorge Lorenzo's Honda replacement on Monday ahead of the start of the two-day post-season test, theoretically completing the 22-rider grid for the upcoming campaign.
However, the possibility of Zarco racing remains as the Frenchman weighs up whether to join the Avintia Ducati squad following the Italian marque's efforts at persuading him.
For now, incumbents Karel Abraham and Tito Rabat are both listed as Avintia riders, but it's understood Abraham would be the rider that makes way should Zarco join.
Elsewhere, the start numbers for rookies Marquez, Iker Lecuona and Brad Binder have been confirmed, with all the remaining riders keeping their existing numbers.
Lecuona and Marquez will continue to use the numbers they raced in Moto2, 27 and 73 respectively, but Binder's usual 41 is already in use by Aleix Espargaro.
The South African has therefore chosen to utilise number 33 for his debut season.
|N°
|Rider
|Team
|Bike
|4
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati Team
|Ducati
|12
|Maverick Vinales
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|17
|Karel Abraham
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Petronas Yamaha SRT
|Yamaha
|27
|Iker Lecuona
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|29
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|30
|Takaaki Nakagami
|LCR Honda Idemitsu
|Honda
|33
|Brad Binder
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|LCR Honda Castrol
|Honda
|36
|Joan Mir
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
|Aprilia
|42
|Alex Rins
|Team Suzuki Ecstar
|Suzuki
|43
|Jack Miller
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM
|46
|Valentino Rossi
|Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP
|Yamaha
|53
|Tito Rabat
|Reale Avintia Racing
|Ducati
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Pramac Racing
|Ducati
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|Red Bull KTM Tech 3
|KTM
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Repsol Honda Team
|Honda
Moto2, Moto3 entry lists completed
Entry lists for the 2020 Moto2 and Moto3 seasons have also been issued.
The Moto2 grid has been slimmed down to 30 bikes for the 2020 campaign, with Kalex unsurprisingly supplying the bulk of the field with 22 entries.
Two NTS chassis for the RW team, a pair of factory MV Agustas and four Speed Ups - with Angel Nieto joining the works squad - are the only non-Kalex entries.
Lecuona's promotion to MotoGP created a vacancy at the Ajo Motorsport team, which has been filled by Japanese rider Tetsuta Nagashima.
SAG has recruited Malaysian rider Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin to replace Nagashima, while Joe Roberts has also been confirmed for a second campaign with American Racing.
In Moto3, a 31-rider field is split between 15 KTMs, 14 Hondas and two Husqvarnas, which will be ridden by Max Racing duo Romano Fenati and Alonso Lopez.
2020 Moto2 grid so far:
|Team
|Riders
|Marc VDS
|
Sam Lowes
TBA
|Pons Racing
|
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Augusto Fernandez
|Ajo Motorsport
|
Jorge Martin
Tetsuta Nagashima
|Speed Up
|
Jorge Navarro
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Intact GP
|
Tom Luthi
Marcel Schrotter
|SAG Racing
|
Remy Gardner
Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
|Petronas Sprinta
|
Xavi Vierge
Jake Dixon
|Italtrans
|
Enea Bastianini
Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Team VR46
|
Luca Marini
Marco Bezzecchi
|Angel Nieto Team
|
Aron Canet
Hafizh Syahrin
|American Racing
|
Marcos Ramirez
Joe Roberts
|RW Racing
|
Jesko Raffin
Bo Bendsneyder
|Gresini Racing
|
Nicolo Bulega
Edgar Pons
|Honda Team Asia
|
Andi Gilang
|MV Agusta (Forward Racing)
|
Stefano Manzi
Simone Corsi
2020 Moto3 grid:
|Team
|Riders
|Leopard Racing
|
Jaume Masia
Dennis Foggia
|Estrella Galicia (Monlau)
|
Sergio Garcia
Ryusei Yamanaka
|Petronas Sprinta
|
John McPhee
Khairul Idham Pawi
|Team VR46
|
Andrea Migno
Celestino Vietti
|Snipers Team
|
Tony Arbolino
Filip Salac
|CIP
|
Darryn Binder
Maximilian Kofler
|Prustel GP
|
Jason Dupasquier
Barry Baltus
|Avintia Racing
|
Carlos Tatay
|Gresini Racing
|
Gabriel Rodrigo
Jeremy Alcoba
|Ajo KTM
|
Kaito Toba
Raul Fernandez
|Tech 3 KTM
|
Ayumu Sasaki
Deniz Oncu
|BOE Motorsports
|
Jakub Kornfeil
|Max Racing Team
|
Romano Fenati
Alonso Lopez
|Angel Nieto Team
|
Stefano Nepa
Albert Arenas
|SIC58
|
Niccolo Antonelli
Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda Team Asia
|
Ai Ogura
Yuki Kunii
