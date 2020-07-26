There was no Marc Marquez on the grid, who pulled out of qualifying due to a lack of strength in his broken right arm. It means Quartararo effectively has a 50-point head start over six-time champion Marquez in the championship.

In extremely hot conditions, last weekend’s winner Quartararo led from pole position, ahead of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi. Jack Miller was the first non-Yamaha in fourth.

Vinales lunged past Quartararo at the final corner on the opening lap, but outbraked himself and fell to third behind Rossi.

As Quartararo pulled clear, Vinales got stuck behind his factory Yamaha teammate. Vinales failed to find a way past, and then became mired into battling the Pramac Ducatis of Miller and a charging Francesco Bagnaia.

Miller crashed out at Turn 9, as teammate Bagiaia caught and passed Rossi for second at Turn 6. Vinales fell to fifth, behind Franco Morbidelli on the second SRT Yamaha – until Morbidelli was forced out with a suspected engine problem.

Bagiaia’s bike started smoking profusely, so he was forced out of second place with six laps remaining, promoting the fierce Rossi/Vinales battle. Vinales pounced for second place on the penultimate lap when Rossi ran wide.

Takaaki Nakagami’s LCR Honda finished fourth, ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso.

Fifth-placed qualifier Miguel Oliviera fell hard at the first corner after a clash with Brad Binder, which caused Bradley Smith to come to a halt in avoidance.

MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix race results

MotoGP Andalusia Grand Prix fastest laps