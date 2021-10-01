2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship ahead of MotoGP's return to the Circuit of the Americas, but his Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia has closed the gap to 48 points after winning the last two races at Aragon and Misano.

Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at Austin, having won six races in a row at the track between 2013-18. His run was ended by Suzuki's Alex Rins two years ago.

2021 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP2 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ FP3 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP4 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Qualifying 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ Warm up 14:40 15:40 16:40 10:40 07:40 00:40¹ 23:40 20:10 Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.