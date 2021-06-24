2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Assen returns to the MotoGP calendar this year as the ninth round of the season - and the last before the mid-year break.

Marc Marquez claimed a surprise victory in the German Grand Prix last weekend, continuing his unbroken record at the Sachsenring. However, Honda has warned that the Spaniard's victory won't transform its season, insisting it still has several issues to fix on the RC213V.

Honda and Yamaha have been the manufacturers to beat at Assen for over a decade, with Ducati's last victory in Dutch TT coming back in 2008 courtesy of Casey Stoner.

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.