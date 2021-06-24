Tickets Subscribe
Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA to replace it
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Assen this weekend for the Dutch Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the 2021 Dutch TT.

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT – How to watch, session times & more

After being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Assen returns to the MotoGP calendar this year as the ninth round of the season - and the last before the mid-year break.

Marc Marquez claimed a surprise victory in the German Grand Prix last weekend, continuing his unbroken record at the Sachsenring. However, Honda has warned that the Spaniard's victory won't transform its season, insisting it still has several issues to fix on the RC213V.

Honda and Yamaha have been the manufacturers to beat at Assen for over a decade, with Ducati's last victory in Dutch TT coming back in 2008 courtesy of Casey Stoner.

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in the UK 

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55  BST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in Europe 

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in the US

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in Australia

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in Japan

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Dutch TT session timings in India

Friday 25th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 26th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 27th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA to replace it

Japanese MotoGP round cancelled, COTA to replace it
