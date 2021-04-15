MotoGP
Previous / Dovizioso explains "smart" decision to test Aprilia
MotoGP / Portugal GP / News

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

Following the opening two rounds of the season in Qatar, MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the Portuguese Grand Prix. Scroll down for the full schedule.

2021 MotoGP Portuguese GP – How to watch, session times & more

The biggest draw of the weekend will be six-time premier class champion Marc Marquez, returning to MotoGP for the first time since his aborted comeback attempt at the Andalucia Grand Prix in July last year.

The Repsol Honda rider has been out of action for almost a year after breaking his arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix, but increasing signs of recovery since a third surgery in December gave the confidence to doctors to allow him to make a much awaited MotoGP return.

The Spaniard has tested a Honda track bike in recent months in preparation for his comeback, but won't get to ride a MotoGP bike until the first practice session on Friday.

Marquez's return will also be great news for Honda, which currently sits at the bottom of the manufacturers' table following a difficult two races at the Losail International Circuit.

New recruit Pol Espargaro could best manage an eighth place finish in the Qatar opener, while Marquez's replacement Stefan Bradl failed to break inside the top 10 in either of the Doha races. Worst still, Alex Marquez and Takaaki Nakagami are yet to score points on the LCR-run RC213-Vs.

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Portugal / the UK 

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm up: 09:30 - 09:50  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm up: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:30 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th April 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 17th April 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 18th April 2021

  • Warm-up: 14:00 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021
The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack' Prime

The key changes behind the latest 'return of the Mack'

Maverick Vinales’s authoritative victory at the MotoGP season opener came during a period of personal and professional change for the Yamaha rider. Can it be the springboard for a title challenge?

MotoGP
Mar 29, 2021
Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement Prime

Why Lorenzo needs to ditch social media and enjoy retirement

OPINION: Jorge Lorenzo's status as one of the greatest MotoGP riders of all time is hard to dispute. But his constant social media spats with fellow riders and insistence on listing his achievements to his detractors are running the risk of tarnishing a legacy he worked hard to create.

MotoGP
Mar 20, 2021
Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought? Prime

Can leaving a factory team end Rossi’s MotoGP win drought?

It is over three-and-a-half years since the Italian national anthem rang out to declare a Valentino Rossi victory in MotoGP. To some onlookers his move out of the factory Yamaha squad meant the 2017 Dutch TT could remain his final win, but after an encouraging transition at Petronas SRT hope is far from lost

MotoGP
Mar 19, 2021

