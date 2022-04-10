Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP News

2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP travels to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend for the fourth round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch the Americas Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati locked out the top five spots in qualifying, with Pramac rider Jorge Martin taking pole position ahead of factory duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia.

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) qualified sixth, while Marc Marquez set the ninth-fastest time on his return to MotoGP.

Marquez has lost only one race at Austin since the track debuted on the calendar in 2013.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Americas MotoGP race will begin at 13:00 local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race will run to 20 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, April 10, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

14:55

15:55

16:55

10:55

07:55

00:55¹

23:55

20:25

FP2

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

 00:40¹

FP3

 14:55 15:55 16:55

10:55

07:55

 00:55¹

23:55

 20:25

FP4

 18:30 19:30 20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

 00:00¹

Qualifying

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

Warm up

14:40

15:40

 16:40

10:40

 07:40

00:40¹

23:40

20:10

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

How can I watch Americas MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Americas MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 2'02.039
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 2'02.042 0.003
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 2'02.167 0.128
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 2'02.570 0.531
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 2'02.578 0.539
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 2'02.634 0.595
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 2'02.694 0.655
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 2'02.947 0.908
9 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 2'03.038 0.999
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 2'03.054 1.015
11 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 2'03.059 1.020
12 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 2'03.096 1.057
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 2'02.922 0.883
14 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 2'03.121 1.082
15 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 2'03.133 1.094
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 2'03.328 1.289
17 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 2'03.467 1.428
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 2'03.576 1.537
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 2'03.579 1.540
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 2'03.983 1.944
21 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 2'04.140 2.101
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 2'04.185 2.146
23 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 2'04.229 2.190
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 2'04.646 2.607
