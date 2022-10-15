2022 MotoGP Australian GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac Ducati's pJorge Martin starts the race from pole position for the third time this season after beating Honda's Marc Marquez to the top spot with a new lap record in qualifying.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) will be the top championship contender on the grid in third position, but with chief title rivals Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) starting right behind him in fourth and fifth respectively.

Ducati last won a race at Phillip Island in 2011, with all subsequent editions of the Australian GP won by Honda and Yamaha riders.

What time does the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix start today?

The Australian Grand Prix will begin at 2pm local time (+11 GMT) at the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit near Melbourne.

The race will run to 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, October 16, 2022

Start time : 03:00 GMT / 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST / 05:00 SAST / 06:55 EAT / 23:00 ET (Saturday) / 20:00 PT (Saturday) / 14:00 AEDT / 12:00 JST / 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 22:55 23:55 00:55 18:55 15:55 09:55 07:55 04:25 FP2 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 FP3 22:55 23:55 00:55 18:55 15:55 09:55 07:55 04:25 FP4 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 Qualifying 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 Warm up 22:40 23:40 00:40 18:40 15:40 09:40 07:40 04:10 Race 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 14:00 12:00 08:30

How can I watch the Phillip Island MotoGP race?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Phillip Island MotoGP - Starting grid: