2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Gresini rider Enea Bastianini will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in his career as he chases a fourth victory of 2022.

Factory Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller will line up alongside him on the front row, while Pramac's Jorge Martin will make it four bikes from the Italian marque inside the top four.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) will take the start from fifth on the grid, four spots ahead of chief title rival Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

What time does the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix start today?

The Austrian GP will begin at 1pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

The race will run to 28 laps.

Date : Su n day, August 21, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Starting grid: