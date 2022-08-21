Tickets Subscribe
All me
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Red Bull Ring plays host to the 13th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, August 21.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Gresini rider Enea Bastianini will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in his career as he chases a fourth victory of 2022.

Factory Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller will line up alongside him on the front row, while Pramac's Jorge Martin will make it four bikes from the Italian marque inside the top four.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) will take the start from fifth on the grid, four spots ahead of chief title rival Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

What time does the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix start today?

The Austrian GP will begin at 1pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Red Bull Ring.

The race will run to 28 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, August 21, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Red Bull Ring MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Red Bull Ring MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'28.772
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'28.796 0.024
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'28.881 0.109
4 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'28.958 0.186
5 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.003 0.231
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'29.046 0.274
7 Spain Maverick Viales
Aprilia 1'29.135 0.363
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'29.255 0.483
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'29.255 0.483
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'29.336 0.564
11 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'29.424 0.652
12 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'29.536 0.764
13 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'29.386 0.614
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'29.390 0.618
15 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'29.475 0.703
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'29.540 0.768
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'29.613 0.841
18 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'29.809 1.037
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'30.085 1.313
20 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.122 1.350
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'30.328 1.556
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'30.397 1.625
23 Spain Ral Fernndez
KTM 1'30.475 1.703
24 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'30.487 1.715
25 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'33.653 4.881
View full results
MotoGP 2023 sprint races: Everything you need to know
