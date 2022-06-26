Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Assen TT Circuit plays host to the 11th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, June 26.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position as he aims to bounce back from two straight retirements that have all but ended his chances of winning the title.

Fresh from his dominant performance at the Sachsenring, championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second on the Yamaha, while Pramac's Jorge Martin will complete the front row.

Marco Bezzecchi qualified an excellent fourth for VR46 ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who remains the chief rival to Quartararo in the title fight.

What time does the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix start today?

The Dutch GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the TT Circuit in Assen.

The race will run to 26 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Dutch MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Dutch MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time   Gap
1 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.504 -
2 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.620 0.116
3 89  Jorge Martín Ducati 1'31.708 0.204
4 72  Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.796 0.292
5 41  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'31.868 0.364
6 43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'32.124 0.620
7 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'32.175 0.671
8 88  Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.272 0.768
9 42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.307 0.803
10 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'32.367 0.863
11 12  Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.424 0.920
12 30  Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.967 1.463
13 10  Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.787 1.283
14 36  Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.898 1.394
15 49  Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'32.912 1.408
16 23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'33.005 1.501
17 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33.009 1.505
18 Stefan Bradl Honda 1'33.029 1.525
19 87  Remy Gardner KTM 1'33.093 1.589
20 21  Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.096 1.592
21 73  Álex Márquez Honda 1'33.113 1.609
22 32  Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'33.467 1.963
23 25  Raúl Fernández KTM 1'33.652 2.148
24 40  Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'33.998 2.494
shares
comments

Rachit Thukral
JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA
IMSA

JDC-Miller becomes first Porsche LMDh customer in IMSA

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more Dutch GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

