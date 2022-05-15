2022 French MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position ahead of Ducati teammate Jack Miller, with Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia joining them on the front row.

The second row will be headed by championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Johann Zarco originally qualified sixth but will line up ninth on the grid after being hit with a three-place penalty for disrupting Pol Espargaro's lap.

What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Le Mans Circuit Bugatti.

The race will run to 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 15, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch French MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

French MotoGP - Starting grid: