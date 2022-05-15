Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Set-up "bet" led to Bagnaia's Le Mans MotoGP pole lap Next / MotoGP riders "merit" base salaries given dangers, says leading manager
MotoGP / French GP News

2022 French MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The seventh round of the 2022 MotoGP season takes place at Le Mans on Sunday. Check out the start time for the 2022 French Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 French MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position ahead of Ducati teammate Jack Miller, with Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia joining them on the front row.

The second row will be headed by championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha).

Johann Zarco originally qualified sixth but will line up ninth on the grid after being hit with a three-place penalty for disrupting Pol Espargaro's lap.

What time does the French MotoGP start today?

The French MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Le Mans Circuit Bugatti.

The race will run to 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch French MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

French MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.450
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.519 0.069
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.609 0.159
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.688 0.238
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'30.711 0.261
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.943 0.493
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.977 0.527
8 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.068 0.618
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.863 0.413
10 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.148 0.698
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.526 1.076
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'31.595 1.145
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.940 0.490
14 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.271 0.821
15 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.363 0.913
16 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.487 1.037
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.547 1.097
18 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.610 1.160
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.617 1.167
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.618 1.168
21 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.763 1.313
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'31.820 1.370
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.596 2.146
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.767 2.317
How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
3 h
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
Series
Motorsport Network
