2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starts on pole position on the Yamaha, with Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco joining him on the front row of the grid.

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the second row of the grid ahead of Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia sixth on the factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez has been ruled out of the race after suffering a concussion in a crash during warm-up.

What time does the Indonesian MotoGP start today?

UPDATE: The Indonesia MotoGP race will now begin at 4:15pm local time / 8:15am GMT after a long delay caused by torrential rain.

The revised race distance is 20 laps.

Date : Su n day, March 20, 2022

Updated Start time : 16:15 local time / 08:15 GMT / 09:15 CET / 10:15 SAT / 11:05 EAT / 04:15 ET / 01:15 PT / 19:15 AEDT / 17:15 JST / 13:45 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Indonesian MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesian MotoGP - Starting grid: