Previous / Quartararo explains MotoGP form turnaround after Indonesia pole Next / Marquez taken to hospital after Indonesia MotoGP warm-up crash
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Mandalika Street Circuit is hosting its first-ever MotoGP race this weekend following its World Superbike debut late last year. Here's how you can watch the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starts on pole position on the Yamaha, with Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco joining him on the front row of the grid.

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the second row of the grid ahead of Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia sixth on the factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez has been ruled out of the race after suffering a concussion in a crash during warm-up.

What time does the Indonesian MotoGP start today?

UPDATE: The Indonesia MotoGP race will now begin at 4:15pm local time / 8:15am GMT after a long delay caused by torrential rain.

The revised race distance is 20 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Updated Start time: 16:15 local time / 08:15 GMT / 09:15 CET / 10:15 SAT / 11:05 EAT / 04:15 ET / 01:15 PT / 19:15 AEDT / 17:15 JST / 13:45 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Indonesian MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesian MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.067
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.378 0.311
4 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.433 0.366
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.504 0.437
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.507 0.440
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.566 0.499
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.582 0.515
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.714 0.647
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.723 0.656
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.829 0.762
12 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.666 0.599
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.695 0.628
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.336 1.269
15 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.831 0.764
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.870 0.803
17 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.875 0.808
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.987 0.920
19 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.006 0.939
20 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.122 1.055
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.140 1.073
22 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.299 1.232
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.330 1.263
Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener Okayama
Video Inside
Super GT

Okayama SUPER GT: Rookie Toyota wins thrilling opener

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title
DTM

Rast says 20 drivers capable of winning this year's DTM title

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
6 h
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
