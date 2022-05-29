Tickets Subscribe
All
Previous / Quartararo critical of "dangerous" Mugello MotoGP qualifying Next / Italian MotoGP: Bagnaia scores home win for Ducati; Quartararo second
MotoGP / Italian GP News

2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The eighth round of the 2022 MotoGP season takes place at Mugello on Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Italian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Italian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio will start a MotoGP race from pole position for the first time in his career, leading an all-Ducati top five on the grid.

VR46 duo Marco Bezzecchi and Luca Marini will join him on the front row of the grid, with Johann Zarco starting fourth on the Pramac bike and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia lining up fifth.

The top non-Ducati on the grid will be reigning champion Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha in sixth, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro right behind him in seventh.

What time does the Italian MotoGP start today?

The Italian MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Mugello Circuit.

The race will run to 23 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, May 29, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Italian MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+
Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati
2 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 0.088
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 0.171
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 0.227
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 0.315
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 0.350
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 0.351
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 0.405
9 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 0.511
10 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 0.523
11 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1.067
12 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1.312
13 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1.465
14 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 2.053
15 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 2.075
16 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 2.099
17 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 2.576
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 2.690
19 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 2.751
20 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 3.315
21 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 4.110
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 4.114
23 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 9.213
24 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 10.323
25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 10.950
26 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 11.515
View full results

Italian MotoGP - Starting grid:

 

Quartararo critical of “dangerous” Mugello MotoGP qualifying
