Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Espargaro 'needs' Australian GP win if he wants MotoGP title shot Next / Marquez willing to sacrifice Australia result to aid 2023 MotoGP development
MotoGP / Australian GP News

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Phillip Island this weekend for the 18th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Fabio Quartararo's championship lead has shrunk to just two points ahead of Australia following a run of sixth podiums - including four victories - in the last seven races for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Aleix Espargaro is also in the title fight for Aprilia, 20 points down on Yamaha star Quartararo, while Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller also have a theoratical chance of winning the championship.

Yamaha and Honda have won the last nine Australian GPs between them, with Ducati's last triumph coming in 2010 courtesy of home favourite Casey Stoner.

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

22:55

23:55

00:55

18:55

15:55

09:55

07:55

04:25

FP2

03:10

04:10

 05:10

23:10

20:10

14:10

12:10

 08:40

FP3

 22:55 23:55 00:55

18:55

15:55

 09:55

07:55

 04:25

FP4

 02:30 03:30 04:30

22:30

19:30

13:30

11:30

 08:00

Qualifying

03:10

04:10

 05:10

23:10

20:10

14:10

12:10

08:40

Warm up

22:40

23:40

 00:40

18:40

 15:40

09:40

07:40

04:10

Race 

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

14:00

12:00

 08:30

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Thursday 13th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:55 - 00:40 BST

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:55 BST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:55 - 00:40 BST

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 03:30 - 04:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 04:10 - 04:50 BST
  • Warm up: 23:40 - 00:00 BST

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • Race: 04:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 00:55 - 01:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:55 CEST

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 04:30 - 05:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 05:10 - 05:50 CEST

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • Warm up: 00:40 - 01:00 CEST
  • Race: 05:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 13th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  18:55 - 19:40 ET / 15:55 - 16:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  23:10 - 23:55 ET / 20:10 - 20:50 PT

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40  ET / 15:55 - 16:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 22:30 - 23:00 ET / 19:30 - 20:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 ET / 20:10 - 20:50 PT

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 ET / 15:40 - 16:00 PT
  • Race:  23:00 ET /  20:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 AEDT 

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 4 - 13:30 - 14:00 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 AEDT

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • Warm-up: 09:40 - 10:00 AEDT
  • Race: 14:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:55 - 08:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:55 JST 

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 07:55 - 08:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 11:30 - 12:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 12:10 - 12:50 JST

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • Warm-up: 07:40 - 08:00 JST
  • Race: 12:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:25 - 05:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:25 IST

Saturday 15th October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:25 - 05:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 08:00 - 08:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 08:40 - 09:20 IST

Sunday 16th October 2022

  • Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:30 IST
  • Race: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments
Espargaro 'needs' Australian GP win if he wants MotoGP title shot
Previous article

Espargaro 'needs' Australian GP win if he wants MotoGP title shot
Next article

Marquez willing to sacrifice Australia result to aid 2023 MotoGP development

Marquez willing to sacrifice Australia result to aid 2023 MotoGP development
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Moto2 race winner Baldassarri secures Yamaha WSBK graduation
World Superbike

Moto2 race winner Baldassarri secures Yamaha WSBK graduation

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years
DTM DTM

New BMW signing Rast "grateful" to Audi on departure after 12 years

Three-time DTM champion Rene Rast says he feels “grateful” to Audi for helping build his motor racing career after ending his 12-year stint with the German marque last weekend.

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo blasts his MotoGP qualifying efforts as “never enough”

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo has lamented all of his qualifying efforts being “never enough” after he put his Yamaha fifth on the grid for the Australian Grand Prix.

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E brought racing back to London after 40 years

The return of motor racing to London looked like a fanciful dream before the arrival of Formula E. Yet it did come back with the FIA’s electric-vehicle single-seater series, though the tale of racing’s re-establishment in the UK capital with a firm FE fixture on the international calendar at ExCeL in Docklands is a long and winding one.

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Australia MotoGP front row “impossible” without outside assistance

Honda’s Marc Marquez admits it would have been “impossible” to qualify second for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix without getting a tow from Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Prime

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Prime

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.