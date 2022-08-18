2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha rider Fabio Quartarao continues to lead the riders' championship going to Austria, with his lead marginally growing to 22 points over Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro.

However, there is a looming threat from Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia in the wake of his victory in the British GP earlier this month, even as he has a lot of ground to recover before he can trouble the leading two.

As far as the track itself is concerned, Turn 2 has been replaced by a chicane as part of the organiser's ongoing efforts to increase safety.

2022 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.