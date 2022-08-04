Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006 Next / Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF
MotoGP / British GP News

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Silverstone circuit this weekend for the 12th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the British Grand Prix, which marks the start of the second half of the campaign.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

After a lengthy summer break, MotoGP returns to action at Silverstone on August 5-7 for what promises to be a thrilling contest between the best riders from around the world. With nine rounds scheduled in a span of 19 weekends, the second part of the season will offer an intense title fight, culminating at Valencia on November 6.

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship heading to the UK, albeit with a reduced margin of 21 points over Aprilia rival Aleix Espargaro following a retirement in the Dutch TT just before the mid-season halt.

Johann Zarco is Ducati's top representative in third for Pramac, with 106 points compared to 172 for Quartararo, while factory rider Francesco Bagnaia is another point adrift in fourth after a topsy-turvy first half of the season.

In the constructors' championship, Ducati holds a sizeable advantage over Yamaha, while Aprilia leads the teams' standings thanks to consistent performances from both Espargaro and Maverick Vinales.

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

18:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 05:00 ET / 01:40 - 02:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST 

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 5th August 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 6th August 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 7th August 2022

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments
MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006
Previous article

MotoGP to start 2023 season in Europe for first time since 2006
Next article

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF

Dovizioso quits MotoGP after Misano, Crutchlow replaces him at RNF
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Suzuki's Guintoli to miss Suzuka 8 Hours due to injury

Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda takes provisional pole in dominant fashion Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda takes provisional pole in dominant fashion

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP1 despite crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco topped first practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix despite a crash, as championship leader Fabio Quartararo hit mechanical dramas.

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez “didn’t have motivation” to continue with Honda in MotoGP

Alex Marquez says his decision to leave LCR for Gresini Ducati in MotoGP next year came as he lost “the motivation” to continue riding the Honda.

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Penalties must improve to stop MotoGP getting "boring"

Fabio Quartararo believes MotoGP’s stewards must better define racing incidents and irresponsible riding after he was given a long lap penalty for the British Grand Prix after his Assen crash.

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso explains decision to retire before MotoGP season is over

Andrea Dovizioso has explained the reason for his “tough decision” to end his MotoGP career after September’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.