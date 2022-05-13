Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season Next / MotoGP riders baffled by “strange” Le Mans grip during practice
MotoGP / French GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini headed practice times on Friday at MotoGP's French Grand Prix, setting a new lap record at the Le Mans Bugatti circuit.

James Newbold
By:
2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

The Italian, twice a winner in the 2022 season on his year-old GP21 bike, lapped 0.202s faster than Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro in a soft rubber time attack late in the second free practice session.

Bastianini had already seen a lap quicker than Espargaro's benchmark scrubbed, having set the time under yellow flags caused by a crash for VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini.

But Bastianini responded with a 1m31.148s lap that put him atop the times, before taking his second fall of the day after an early FP1 tumble at the Dunlop Chicane.

Espargaro remained second ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins, who had set the early pace in FP2.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Prior to the soft tyre runs, the winner of MotoGP's previous round at Jerez Francesco Bagnaia had been quickest on the medium rubber. The 2021 series runner-up slipped to fifth at the end of the session behind fellow Ducati runner Johann Zarco (Pramac).

The top eight runners in FP2, concluded by reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), Brad Binder (KTM) and Joan Mir (Suzuki) all dipped under FP1 pace-setter Pol Espargaro's 1m31.771s effort.

Mir had been an early faller in FP2, the 2020 champion having to switch to a second bike after dropping his primary machine on the approach to Turn 7.

Espargaro ended FP2 in 13th spot, failing to improve on the FP1 lap that had put the Honda rider top of the times by 0.109s over Rins and Bagnaia.

As Zarco's team-mate Jorge Martin completed the top 10 on combined times, 2021 French GP winner Jack Miller was only 11th on combined times with the second factory Ducati.

The Australian improved fractionally on his FP1 time before shunting at Turn 11.

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Friday practice results:

Free Practice 1

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.771
2 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.880 0.109 0.109
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.893 0.122 0.013
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.912 0.141 0.019
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.933 0.162 0.021
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.942 0.171 0.009
7 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.961 0.190 0.019
8 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.078 0.307 0.117
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.112 0.341 0.034
10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.128 0.357 0.016
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.165 0.394 0.037
12 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'32.255 0.484 0.090
13 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.266 0.495 0.011
14 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.491 0.720 0.225
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.674 0.903 0.183
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.736 0.965 0.062
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.755 0.984 0.019
18 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.756 0.985 0.001
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.762 0.991 0.006
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.937 1.166 0.175
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'33.021 1.250 0.084
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'33.302 1.531 0.281
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'34.151 2.380 0.849
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'34.624 2.853 0.473
View full results

Free Practice 2

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.148
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.350 0.202 0.202
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.445 0.297 0.095
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.508 0.360 0.063
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.635 0.487 0.127
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.640 0.492 0.005
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.657 0.509 0.017
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.666 0.518 0.009
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.912 0.764 0.246
10 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.914 0.766 0.002
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.025 0.877 0.111
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.051 0.903 0.026
13 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.076 0.928 0.025
14 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.153 1.005 0.077
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.275 1.127 0.122
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.314 1.166 0.039
17 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.416 1.268 0.102
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.505 1.357 0.089
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.536 1.388 0.031
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.695 1.547 0.159
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.737 1.589 0.042
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.397 2.249 0.660
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.557 2.409 0.160
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.561 2.413 0.004
View full results
Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.148
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.350 0.202 0.202
3 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.445 0.297 0.095
4 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.508 0.360 0.063
5 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.635 0.487 0.127
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.640 0.492 0.005
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.657 0.509 0.017
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.666 0.518 0.009
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.912 0.764 0.246
10 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.914 0.766 0.002
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.025 0.877 0.111
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.051 0.903 0.026
13 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.076 0.928 0.025
14 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'32.153 1.005 0.077
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.275 1.127 0.122
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.314 1.166 0.039
17 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.416 1.268 0.102
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.505 1.357 0.089
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.536 1.388 0.031
20 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.695 1.547 0.159
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.737 1.589 0.042
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.397 2.249 0.660
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'33.557 2.409 0.160
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.561 2.413 0.004
View full results
shares
comments
Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season
Previous article

Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season
Next article

MotoGP riders baffled by “strange” Le Mans grip during practice

MotoGP riders baffled by “strange” Le Mans grip during practice
Load comments
James Newbold More from
James Newbold
Ex-F1 and BMW aces entered in legends race at Nurburgring 24
Endurance

Ex-F1 and BMW aces entered in legends race at Nurburgring 24

Sauber-Mercedes C11: The ultimate Group C car that missed its main goal
Video Inside
Le Mans

Sauber-Mercedes C11: The ultimate Group C car that missed its main goal

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Bristol Prime
NASCAR Cup

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Latest news

MotoGP riders baffled by “strange” Le Mans grip during practice
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP riders baffled by “strange” Le Mans grip during practice

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full Friday practice results

Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “not here to fight for the title” in 2022 MotoGP season

Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell didn’t weigh on riders in Le Mans practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP exit bombshell didn’t weigh on riders in Le Mans practice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Prime

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Motorsport.com why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts.

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.