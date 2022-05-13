Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Espargaro denies "fake news" that Honda MotoGP ride is under threat Next / Leading MotoGP riders react to "ugly" Suzuki exit
MotoGP / French GP News

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Le Mans this weekend for the seventh round of the season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the riders' championship heading to the Bugatti Circuit, a track that has traditionally suited the Yamaha M1.

Aleix Espargaro sits an excellent second on the Aprilia, with Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins tied on third place with 69 points each (compared to 89 for Quartararo).

Francesco Bagnaia has moved up to fifth in the standings following his victory at Jerez a fortnight ago.

Ducati sits well clear of the opposition in the manufacturers' table, holding a 42-point over nearest rival Yamaha. 

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST 

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 13th June 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 14th June 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 15th June 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the French MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Espargaro denies "fake news" that Honda MotoGP ride is under threat
