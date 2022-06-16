2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since his debut in MotoGP in 2013. But with the Honda rider missing the race after undergoing a fourth surgery on his right arm, there will be a new winner in the German GP for the first time in nearly a decade.

Some of the leading contenders for victory are Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), who currently sit first and second in the championship respectively and separated by just 22 points at the top of the standings.

The Ducati's charge is currently led by Gresini rider Enea Bastianini, but the Italian retired from the last two races at Mugello and Barcelona and is in the need of a big result.

Other favourites from Ducati are Pramac's Johann Zarco and factory team rider Francesco Bagnaia.

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 17th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 18th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 19th June 2022

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.