MotoGP / Japanese GP News

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Motegi this weekend for the 16th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
The schedule for the Japanese GP was tweaked earlier this earlier to avoid logistical issues, with FP2 now taking place on Saturday morning instead of Friday, and FP4 scrapped altogether.

Fabio Quartararo goes into the race with a reduced 10-point lead in the standings following his second retirement of the season at Aragon last weekend.

This means in-form Francesco Bagnaia has a real shot at the title with five rounds still to go, while Aleix Espargaro is a further seven points in third and also in the hunt.

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

06:05

07:05

08:05

02:05

23:05

16:05

15:05

11:35

FP2

01:50

02:50

 03:50

21:50

18:50

11:50

10:50

 07:20

FP3

 05:25 06:25 07:25

01:25

22:25

 15:25

14:25

 10:55

Qualifying

06:05

07:05

 08:05

02:05

23:05

16:05

15:05

11:35

Warm up

01:40

02:40

 03:40

21:40

 18:40

11:40

10:40

07:10

Race 

06:00

07:00

08:00

02:00

 23:00

16:00

15:00

 11:30

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 07:05 - 08:20 BST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:50 - 03:35 BST
  • Free Practice 3: 06:25 - 06:55 BST
  • Qualifying: 07:05 - 07:45 BST

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Warm up: 02:40 - 03:00 BST
  • Race: 07:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:05 - 09:20 CEST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 03:50 - 04:35 CEST
  • Free Practice 3: 07:25 - 07:55 CEST
  • Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 CEST

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 CEST
  • Race: 08:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (ET)

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  02:05 - 03:20 ET (extended session)
  • Free Practice 2:  21:50 - 22:35 ET 

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 01:25 - 01:55  ET 
  • Qualifying: 02:05 - 02:45 ET
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 ET 

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Race:  02:00 ET

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in the US (PT)

Thursday 22nd September

  • Free Practice 1:  23:05 - 00:20 PT (extended session)

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 2:  18:50 - 19:35 PT 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:25 - 22:55  PT 
  • Qualifying: 23:05 - 23:45 PT

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 PT 
  • Race:  23:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:05 - 17:20 AEST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 11:50 - 12:35 AEST 
  • Free Practice 3: 15:25 - 15:55 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 AEST

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 15:00 AEST
  • Race: 16:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:05 - 16:20 JST (extended session)

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 10:50 - 11:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 14:55 JST 
  • Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 JST

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 10:40 - 11:00 JST
  • Race: 15:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:35 - 12:50 IST (extended session) 

Saturday 24th September 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 07:20 - 08:05 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:25 IST
  • Qualifying: 11:35 - 12:15 IST

Sunday 25th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 07:10 - 07:30 IST
  • Race: 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Japanese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

