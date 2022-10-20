2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Francesco Bagnaia could clinch his maiden MotoGP title in Malaysia following a major twist in the championship picture in Australia, where a crash for pre-weekend standings leader Fabio Quartararo turned the battle in the Ducati rider's favour.

The Italian goes into the race with a 14-point advantage in the standings over Quartararo, and with only 50 available across the final two races in Malaysia and Valencia, he is now considered by many to be the favourite for the title.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro isn't out of the title fight and sits 27 points behind Bagnaia, but with just one podium in the last 10 race he desperately needs a big result to keep his slim hopes alive.

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:50 03:50 04:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP2 07:05 08:05 09:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 FP3 02:50 03:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP4 06:25 07:25 08:25 02:25 23:25 17:25 15:25 11:55 Qualifying 07:05 08:05 09:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 Warm up 02:40 03:40 04:40 22:40 19:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time

Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:50 - 04:35 BST

Free Practice 2: 08:05 - 08:50 BST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 BST

Free Practice 4: 07:25 - 07:55 BST

Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 BST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 BST

Race: 08:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:50 - 05:35 CEST

Free Practice 2: 09:05 - 09:50 CEST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 CEST

Free Practice 4: 08:25 - 08:55 CEST

Qualifying: 09:05 - 09:45 CEST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm up: 04:40 - 05:00 CEST

Race: 09:00 CEST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern time)

Thursday 20th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:50 - 23:35 ET

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 2: 03:05 - 03:50 ET

Free Practice 3: 22:50 - 23:35 ET

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 4: 02:25 - 02:55 ET

Qualifying: 03:05 - 03:45 ET

Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 ET

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 03:00 ET

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific time)

Thursday 20th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:50 - 20:35 PT

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:05 - 00:50 PT

Free Practice 3: 19:50 - 20:25 PT

Free Practice 4: 23:25 - 23:55 PT

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Qualifying: 00:05 - 00:45 PT

Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 PT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Race: 00:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEDT

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEDT

Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEDT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEDT

Race: 18:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:50 - 12:35 JST

Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:50 JST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:50 - 12:35 JST

Free Practice 4: 15:25 - 15:55 JST

Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 JST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm-up: 11:40 - 12:00 JST

Race: 16:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 21st October 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:20 - 09:05 IST

Free Practice 2: 12:35 - 13:20 IST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:20 - 09:05 IST

Free Practice 4: 11:55 - 12:25 IST

Qualifying: 12:35 - 13:15 IST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:30 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.