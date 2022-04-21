2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini leads the championship going into Portimao on 60 points after clinching a second win at Austin a fortnight ago.

His nearest rival is Suzuki's Alex Rins, who is yet to win a race this year, with Aprilia star Aleix Espargaro sitting third.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 18:40 17:40 14:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST

Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT

Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm-up: 04:40 - 05:00 ET / 01:40 - 2:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 22nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 24th April 2022

Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.