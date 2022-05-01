Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spanish GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Bagnaia "very worried" about shoulder before Jerez MotoGP win
MotoGP / Spanish GP Results

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia became the fifth different winner in the 2022 MotoGP season after beating Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo in the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Ducati has won twice in MotoGP so far in 2022, but with its 2021 bike courtesy of Gresini’s Enea Bastianini.

The start to 2022 with its GP22 hasn’t been easy, but Bagnaia felt he made a breakthrough last time out in Portugal as he charged from last to eighth at Portimao.

Smashing the lap record to claim pole at Jerez, Bagnaia took the lead ahead of Quartararo, with the pair easing away from the rest of the pack.

Despite his best attempts, Quartararo could do nothing to overhaul Bagnaia across the 25-lap race – the winning margin just 0.285 seconds in favour of the Ducati rider.

Quartararo extends his championship lead to seven points from Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro, who came through to third after an intense fight with Marc Marquez and Jack Miller.

Espargaro’s podium now means MotoGP no longer has any concession teams, as Aprilia will lose those benefits going forward having won in Argentina and finished third last time out in Portugal.

Honda rider Marquez got the better of Ducati’s Miller, with Joan Mir completing the top six on his Suzuki ahead of LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami, Bastianini, VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi and KTM’s Brad Binder.

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 25
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 25 0.285 0.285
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 25 10.977 10.692
4 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 25 12.676 1.699
5 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 25 12.957 0.281
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 25 13.934 0.977
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 25 14.929 0.995
8 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 25 18.436 3.507
9 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 25 18.830 0.394
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 25 20.056 1.226
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 25 20.856 0.800
12 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 25 23.131 2.275
13 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 25 25.306 2.175
14 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 25 27.358 2.052
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 25 27.519 0.161
16 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 25 29.278 1.759
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 25 35.204 5.926
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 25 35.361 0.157
19 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 25 38.922 3.561
20 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 25 43.378 4.456
21 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 25 44.299 0.921
22 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 25 1'07.681 23.382
Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 10 15 Laps 15 Laps
France Johann Zarco
Ducati 9 16 Laps 1 Lap
South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 5 20 Laps 4 Laps
2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix: Fastest laps

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time Gap km/h
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 5 1'37.669 163.028
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 5 1'37.678 0.009 163.013
3 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 2 1'38.059 0.390 162.379
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 3 1'38.140 0.471 162.245
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 2 1'38.184 0.515 162.173
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 3 1'38.222 0.553 162.110
7 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 2 1'38.429 0.760 161.769
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 3 1'38.472 0.803 161.698
9 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 7 1'38.545 0.876 161.578
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 6 1'38.550 0.881 161.570
11 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 5 1'38.553 0.884 161.565
12 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 2 1'38.556 0.887 161.560
13 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 6 1'38.567 0.898 161.542
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 6 1'38.609 0.940 161.474
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 24 1'38.643 0.974 161.418
16 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 7 1'38.678 1.009 161.361
17 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 4 1'38.740 1.071 161.259
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 18 1'38.851 1.182 161.078
19 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 8 1'38.926 1.257 160.956
20 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 5 1'38.948 1.279 160.920
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 12 1'38.983 1.314 160.863
22 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 16 1'39.029 1.360 160.789
23 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 4 1'39.068 1.399 160.725
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 10 1'39.142 1.473 160.605
25 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 7 1'39.409 1.740 160.174
