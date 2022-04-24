2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac rider Johann Zarco will start the race from pole position ahead of Suzuki's Joan Mir and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini will line up 18th after being knocked out in Q1, while Francesco Bagnaia is due to start last following a major crash in qualifying.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Portuguese MotoGP race will begin at 1pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Algarve International Circuit.

The race will run to 25 laps.

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 08:40 09:40 10:40 04:40 01:40 18:40 17:40 14:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Portuguese MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

