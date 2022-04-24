Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying Next / MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Portimao plays host to the fifth round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Portuguese MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac rider Johann Zarco will start the race from pole position ahead of Suzuki's Joan Mir and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini will line up 18th after being knocked out in Q1, while Francesco Bagnaia is due to start last following a major crash in qualifying.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Portuguese MotoGP race will begin at 1pm local time (+1 GMT) at the Algarve International Circuit.

The race will run to 25 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

18:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Portuguese MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Portuguese MotoGP - Starting grid

 

 

Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
Mir "feels stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash

MotoGP rookie Fernandez out of Portuguese GP after crash
