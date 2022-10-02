Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Aleix Espargaro "can't go faster" amid Thailand MotoGP woes Next / Thailand MotoGP race start delayed due to heavy rain
MotoGP / Thailand GP News

2022 MotoGP Thailand GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Buriram plays host to the 17th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the Thailand Grand Prix on Sunday, October 2.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Thailand GP: Start time, how to watch & more

VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi set a new lap record at Buriram in qualifying to take pole position, beating the Pramac bike of Jorge Martin by 0.021s.

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will join Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row of the grid as the highest-placed championship contender.

His title rivals Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) will line up fourth and 13th respectively.

Marc Marquez will start the race from eighth as the leading Honda on the grid.

What time does the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix start today?

Update: The Thailand GP will get underway at 3:55pm local time (+7 GMT) at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram following a delay caused by heavy rain.

The race will run to 25 laps instead of the scheduled 26.

  • Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022
  • Updated Start time: 08:55 GMT / 09:55 BST / 10:55 CEST / 10:55 SAST / 11:55 EAT / 04:55 ET / 01:55 PT / 18:55 AEST / 17:55 JST / 14:25 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

03:50

04:50

05:50

23:50

20:50

13:50

12:50

09:20

FP2

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

 13:35

FP3

 03:50 04:50 05:50

23:50

20:50

 13:50

12:50

 09:20

FP4

 07:25 08:25 09:25

03:25

00:25

17:25

16:25

 12:55

Qualifying

08:05

09:05

 10:05

04:05

01:05

18:05

17:05

13:35

Warm up

03:40

04:40

 05:40

23:40

 20:40

13:40

12:40

09:10

Race 

08:00

09:00

10:00

04:00

 01:00

18:00

17:00

 13:30

How can I watch the Motegi MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Thailand MotoGP - Starting grid:

 Cla   Nº   Rider   Bike   Time  Gap
1 72  Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'29.671 -
2 89  Jorge Martín Ducati 1'29.692 0.021
3 63  Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'29.775 0.104
4 20  Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.909 0.238
5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'29.963 0.292
6 23  Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'29.988 0.317
7 43  Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.106 0.435
8 93  Marc Márquez Honda 1'30.133 0.462
9 10  Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.214 0.543
10 42  Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.337 0.666
11 88  Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'30.485 0.814
12 33  Brad Binder KTM 1'30.542 0.871
13 41  Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'30.202 0.531
14 21  Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.528 0.857
15 35  Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'30.542 0.871
16 25  Raúl Fernández KTM 1'30.566 0.895
17 12  Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'30.578 0.907
18 87  Remy Gardner KTM 1'30.602 0.931
19 44  Pol Espargaró Honda 1'30.641 0.970
20 73  Álex Márquez Honda 1'30.692 1.021
21 49  F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'30.794 1.123
22 45  Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'31.331 1.660
23 40  Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.356 1.685
24 Danilo Petrucci Suzuki 1'31.604 1.933
