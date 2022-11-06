Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Marquez 'would understand' if Quartararo hit him in MotoGP decider Next / Rossi: Bagnaia "not the usual Pecco" as MotoGP title decider looms
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

2022 MotoGP Valencia GP: Start time, how to watch & more

The 2022 MotoGP title fight is set to be decided in Spain. Here's how and when you can watch the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday, November 6.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Valencia GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Jorge Martin will start the race from pole position, but all eyes will be on title contenders Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia who will line up fourth and eighth respectively on the grid.

Bagnaia leads the championship by 23 points and only needs to finish 14th to guarantee himself of the crown. 

Quartararo, on the other hand, must win the race and hope Bagnaia finishes 15th or lower in order to defend his title.

What time does the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix start today?

The Valencia GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

The race will run to 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, November 6, 2022
  • Start time: 13:00 GMT / 14:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

04:55

01:55

19:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

 14:10

09:10

06:10

00:10¹

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55

04:55

01:55

 19:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30

08:30

05:30

23:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

 14:10

09:10

06:10

00:10¹

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

19:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

Please note daylight saving will end in the US on Sunday at 2am.

How can I watch the Valencia MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Valencia MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'29.621
2 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'29.826 0.205
3 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'29.834 0.213
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'29.900 0.279
5 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'29.940 0.319
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'29.955 0.334
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'30.039 0.418
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.049 0.428
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.102 0.481
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.124 0.503
11 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'30.143 0.522
12 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.241 0.620
13 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'30.193 0.572
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'30.236 0.615
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'30.453 0.832
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'30.504 0.883
17 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow
Yamaha 1'30.548 0.927
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.588 0.967
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'30.695 1.074
20 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'30.804 1.183
21 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'30.936 1.315
22 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'31.676 2.055
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'31.989 2.368
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'30.830 1.209
View full results
