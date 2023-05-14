2023 MotoGP French GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position but will be hoping to show pace better than he did in Saturday's sprint event, when he slipped to third place.

Bagnaia will be joined on the front row by Honda's Marc Marquez and the VR46 bike of Luca Marini.

What time does the MotoGP French Grand Prix start today?

The French GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Le Mans Circuit Bugatti.

The race will run to 27 laps.

Date : Su n day, May 14, 2023

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Arena4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Sport18

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV

China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv

South Korea: SPOTV

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: ESPN

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

French MotoGP - Starting grid: