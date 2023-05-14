2023 MotoGP French GP: Start time, how to watch & more
Le Mans plays host to the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the French Grand Prix on Sunday, May 14.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position but will be hoping to show pace better than he did in Saturday's sprint event, when he slipped to third place.
Bagnaia will be joined on the front row by Honda's Marc Marquez and the VR46 bike of Luca Marini.
What time does the MotoGP French Grand Prix start today?
The French GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Le Mans Circuit Bugatti.
The race will run to 27 laps.
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
How can I watch the French MotoGP?
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Arena4
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Portugal: Sport TV
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Sport18
- Indonesia: Trans7
- Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV
- China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv
- South Korea: SPOTV
Americas
- USA: CNBC
- Canada: REV TV
- Brazil: ESPN
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Spark Sport
Africa
- Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+
French MotoGP - Starting grid:
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|
Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1'30.705
|2
|
Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'30.763
|0.058
|3
|
Luca Marini
|Ducati
|1'30.842
|0.137
|4
|
Jack Miller
|KTM
|1'30.984
|0.279
|5
|
Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|1'31.023
|0.318
|6
|
Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|1'31.120
|0.415
|7
|
Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1'31.173
|0.468
|8
|
Alex Marquez
|Ducati
|1'31.275
|0.570
|9
|
Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|1'31.298
|0.593
|10
|
Brad Binder
|KTM
|1'31.445
|0.740
|11
|
Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'31.523
|0.818
|12
|
Augusto Fernandez
|KTM
|1'31.596
|0.891
|13
|
Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'31.366
|0.661
|14
|
Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'31.545
|0.840
|15
|
Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1'31.718
|1.013
|16
|
Joan Mir
|Honda
|1'31.810
|1.105
|17
|
Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'31.886
|1.181
|18
|
Alex Rins
|Honda
|1'31.959
|1.254
|19
|
Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'32.092
|1.387
|20
|
Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|1'32.410
|1.705
|21
|
Jonas Folger
|KTM
|1'33.605
|2.900
|View full results
