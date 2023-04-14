Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP News

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin this weekend for the third round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Americas Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Marc Marquez is often referred to as the 'king of COTA', having won at Austin a record seven times since the circuit's debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2013. But Honda's star rider will miss this weekend's race after injuring his hand in a crash at Portimao last month.

Marquez's absence could blow the race wide open, although Ducati must be considered the favourite on the back of the Italian marque's victories in the opening two rounds of 2023 in Portugal and Argentina.

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:45

16:45

17:45

11:45

08:45

01:45¹

00:45¹

21:15

FP2

20:00

21:00

 22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

 01:30¹

FP3

15:10

 16:10 17:10

11:10

08:10

 01:10¹

00:10¹

 20:40

Qualifying

15:50

 16:50 17:50

11:50

08:50

01:50¹

00:50¹

 21:20

Sprint

20:00

21:00

 22:00

16:00

13:00

06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

Warm up

14:45

15:45

 16:45

10:45

 07:45

00:45¹

23:45

20:15

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

 12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

 

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 14th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST
  • Sprint: 21:00 BST

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Warm up: 15:45 - 15:55 BST
  • Race: 20:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 14th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 22:00 CEST

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Warm up: 16:45 - 16:55 CEST
  • Race: 21:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  11:45 - 12:30 ET / 08:45 - 09:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40  ET / 08:10 - 08:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 08:50 - 09:30 PT
  • Sprint: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 10:45 - 10:55 ET / 07:45 - 07:55 PT
  • Race:  15:00 ET /  12:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 06:00 AEST

Monday 17th April 2023

  • Warm-up: 00:45 - 00:55 AEST
  • Race: 05:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST 

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST
  • Sprint: 05:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 23:45 - 23:55 JST

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Race: 04:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th April 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 22:00 IST 

Saturday 15th April 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 21:20 - 22:00 IST

Sunday 16th April 2023

  • Sprint: 01:30 IST
  • Warm-up: 20:15 - 20:25 IST

Monday 17th April 2023

  • Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

