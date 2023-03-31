2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo this weekend for the second round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Argentina Grand Prix.
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT/AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
13:45
|
14:45
|
15:45
|
09:45
|
06:45
|
00:45¹
|
22:45
|
19:15
|
FP2
|
18:00
|
19:00
|20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
05:00¹
|
03:00¹
|23:30
|
FP3
|
13:10
|14:10
|15:10
|
09:10
|
06:10
|00:10¹
|
22:10
|18:40
|
Qualifying
|
13:50
|14:50
|15:50
|
09:50
|
06:50
|
00:50¹
|
22:50
|19:20
|
Sprint
|
18:00
|
19:00
|20:00
|
14:00
|
11:00
|
05:00¹
|
03:00¹
|
23:30
|
Warm up
|
12:45
|
13:45
|14:45
|
08:45
|05:45
|
22:45
|
19:45
|
18:15
|
Race
|
17:00
|
18:00
|
19:00
|
13:00
|10:00
|
03:00¹
|
02:00¹
|22:30
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Argentina
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 local time
- Race: 14:00 local time
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 BST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 BST
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 BST
- Sprint: 19:00 BST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Warm up: 13:45 - 13:55 BST
- Race: 18:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:10 - 15:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 15:40 - 15:50 CEST
- Sprint: 20:00 CEST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Warm up: 14:45 - 14:55 CEST
- Race: 19:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 ET / 06:45 - 07:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 ET / 06:10 - 06:40 PT
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET / 06:50 - 07:30 PT
- Sprint: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Warm-up: 08:45 - 08:55 ET / 05:45 - 05:55 PT
- Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 05:00 AEDT
Monday 3rd April 2023
- Warm-up: 22:45 - 22:55 AEST
- Race: 03:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 JST
- Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 JST
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 12:30 JST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Sprint: 03:00 JST
- Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 JST
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Race: 02:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 31st March 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 17:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 00:30 IST
Saturday 1st April 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:40 - 19:10 IST
- Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST
- Sprint: 23:30
Sunday 2nd April 2023
- Warm-up: 18:15 - 18:25 IST
- Race: 22:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Folger to fill in for injured Pol Espargaro at Tech3 MotoGP squad
MotoGP Argentina GP: Vinales leads Aprilia 1-2 in FP1, Quartararo struggles to 15th
Latest news
F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win
F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win F2 Australia: Hauger endures mixed conditions for sprint win
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3 F1 Australian GP: Verstappen fastest from Alonso in FP3
F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens
F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens F1 live: Follow Australian GP qualifying as it happens
Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics
Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics Supercars war of words over slowdown tactics
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.