2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Phillip Island this weekend for the 16th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.
Due to threat of heavy wind on Sunday, the schedule has been alterted with the main race moved forward to Saturday afternoon.
The sprint will now take place on Sunday, subject to weather.
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings (updated schedule)
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
23:45
|
00:45
|
01:45
|
19:45
|
16:45
|
10:45
|
08:45
|
05:15
|
FP2
|
04:00
|05:00
|06:00
|
00:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|
13:00
|09:30
|
FP3
|23:10
|00:10
|01:10
|
19:10
|
16:10
|10:10
|
08:10
|04:40
|
Qualifying
|23:50
|00:50
|01:50
|
19:50
|
16:50
|
10:50
|
08:50
|05:20
|
Race
|
04:10
|05:10
|06:10
|
00:10
|
21:10
|
15:10
|
13:10
|
09:40
|
Warm up
|
22:40
|
23:40
|00:40
|
18:40
|15:40
|
09:40
|
07:40
|
04:10
|
Sprint
|
03:00
|
04:00
|
05:00
|
23:00
|20:00
|
14:00
|
12:00
|08:30
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:30 BST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST
- Race: 05:10 BST
- Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Sprint: 04:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:30 CET
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CET
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CET
- Race: 06:10 CET
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST
- Sprint: 05:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 19th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 ET
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 ET
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 ET
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Race: 00:10 ET
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET
- Sprint: 23:00 ET
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 19th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 21:00-22:30 PT
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT
- Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 PT
- Race: 21:10 PT
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT
- Sprint: 20:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT
- Race: 15:10 AEDT
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT
- Sprint: 14:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST
- Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST
- Race: 13:10 JST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST
- Sprint: 12:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 20th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 11:00 IST
Saturday 21st October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST
- Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST
- Race: 09:40 IST
Sunday 22nd October 2023
- Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST
- Sprint: 08:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Australian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
