2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Due to threat of heavy wind on Sunday, the schedule has been alterted with the main race moved forward to Saturday afternoon.

The sprint will now take place on Sunday, subject to weather.

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings (updated schedule)

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 23:45 00:45 01:45 19:45 16:45 10:45 08:45 05:15 FP2 04:00 05:00 06:00 00:00 21:00 15:00 13:00 09:30 FP3 23:10 00:10 01:10 19:10 16:10 10:10 08:10 04:40 Qualifying 23:50 00:50 01:50 19:50 16:50 10:50 08:50 05:20 Race 04:10 05:10 06:10 00:10 21:10 15:10 13:10 09:40 Warm up 22:40 23:40 00:40 18:40 15:40 09:40 07:40 04:10 Sprint 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 14:00 12:00 08:30

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:30 BST

Saturday 21st October 2023

Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST

Race: 05:10 BST

Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Sprint: 04:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:30 CET

Saturday 21st October 2023

Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CET

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CET

Race: 06:10 CET

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST

Sprint: 05:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 19th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 ET

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:30 ET

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 ET

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET

Saturday 21st October 2023

Race: 00:10 ET

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET

Sprint: 23:00 ET

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 19th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 21:00-22:30 PT

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT

Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 PT

Race: 21:10 PT

Saturday 21st October 2023

Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT

Sprint: 20:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT

Saturday 21st October 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT

Race: 15:10 AEDT

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT

Sprint: 14:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST

Saturday 21st October 2023

Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST

Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST

Race: 13:10 JST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST

Sprint: 12:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 11:00 IST

Saturday 21st October 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST

Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST

Race: 09:40 IST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST

Sprint: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.