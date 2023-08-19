2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the standings heading to Spielberg, holding a 41-pont lead over Pramac rider Jorge Martin

VR46's rising star Marco Bezzecchi sits third in the championship, another six points in arrears to Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:45 08:45 09:45 03:45 00:45 17:45 16:45 13:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 15:10 BST

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 16:10 CET

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET

Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 10:10 ET / 06:10 - 07:10 PT

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 00:10 AEST

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 23:10 JST

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th August 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:50 IST

Saturday 19th August 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 20th August 2023

Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.