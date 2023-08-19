Subscribe
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 10th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the standings heading to Spielberg, holding a 41-pont lead over Pramac rider Jorge Martin

VR46's rising star Marco Bezzecchi sits third in the championship, another six points in arrears to Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:10

 14:10 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:45

08:45

 09:45

03:45

 00:45

17:45

16:45

13:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 15:10 BST

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 16:10 CET

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 10:10 ET / 06:10 - 07:10 PT

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 00:10 AEST 

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 23:10 JST 

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th August 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:50 IST

Saturday 19th August 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 20th August 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

