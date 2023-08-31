Subscribe
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Barcelona this weekend for the 11th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Catalan Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with an extended lead of 62 points following a dominant performance last time out at the Red Bull Ring.

However, 2018 was the last time a Ducati rider triumphed in the Catalan GP, with Jorge Lorenzo taking the spoils for the factory team. Since then, Fabio Quartararo has racked up two wins for Yamaha, while Marc Marquez (Honda) and Miguel Oliveira (KTM) have got one win each.

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:45

08:45

 09:45

03:45

 00:45

17:45

16:45

13:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 1st September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 2nd September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 3rd September 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

