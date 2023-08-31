2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Barcelona this weekend for the 11th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Catalan Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia heads to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with an extended lead of 62 points following a dominant performance last time out at the Red Bull Ring.
However, 2018 was the last time a Ducati rider triumphed in the Catalan GP, with Jorge Lorenzo taking the spoils for the factory team. Since then, Fabio Quartararo has racked up two wins for Yamaha, while Marc Marquez (Honda) and Miguel Oliveira (KTM) have got one win each.
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:45
|
08:45
|09:45
|
03:45
|00:45
|
17:45
|
16:45
|
13:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 1st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 2nd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 3rd September 2023
- Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
