2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship on 160 points heading to Assen, but Pramac's Jorge Martin has moved up to second following his second career win last weekend at the Sachsenring.

Joan Mir will be sit out the Dutch GP after picking up a hand injury at Mugello, with his place at Honda to be taken over by Iker Lecuona. Marc Marquez, however, will ride at Assen despite suffering a small fracture that forced him out of the German grand Prix.

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:45 08:45 09:45 03:45 00:45 17:45 16:45 13:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST

Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET

Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT

Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST

Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST

Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 23rd June 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 24th June 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST

Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST

Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 25th June 2023

Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.