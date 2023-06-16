Subscribe
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Sachsenring this weekend for the seventh round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 German Grand Prix.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, leads at the start

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by an extended margin of 21 points following his third grand prix win of the season at Mugello last weekend.

Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since he made his debut in MotoGP, having won eight races at the venue on trot between 2013-'21.

An injury precluded him from taking part in last year's race, which was won by Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha. It remains the Frenchman's last victory in MotoGP till date.

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:45

08:45

 09:45

03:45

 00:45

17:45

16:45

13:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th June 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 17th June 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 18th June 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

