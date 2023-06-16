2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Sachsenring this weekend for the seventh round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 German Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by an extended margin of 21 points following his third grand prix win of the season at Mugello last weekend.
Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since he made his debut in MotoGP, having won eight races at the venue on trot between 2013-'21.
An injury precluded him from taking part in last year's race, which was won by Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha. It remains the Frenchman's last victory in MotoGP till date.
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:45
|
08:45
|09:45
|
03:45
|00:45
|
17:45
|
16:45
|
13:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 16th June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 17th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 18th June 2023
- Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the German MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Marquez: Signing four-year Honda MotoGP deal “was not a mistake”
MotoGP German GP: Zarco leads Marquez in rain-hit FP1, Quartararo crashes
