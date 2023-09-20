2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

India will host its first-ever MotoGP race on the outskirts of Delhi, 10 years after the country last featured on the Formula 1 calendar.

The circuit has undergone a number of changes to adjust to bike racing, although riders don't appear to be completely convinced that the track is safe for MotoGP.

A number of riders and teams have also been delayed by visa issues, shedding further light on the beauracratic issues that have also marred other sporting events in India.

2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 05:45 06:45 07:45 01:45 22:45 15:45 14:45 11:15 FP2 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 FP3 05:10 06:10 07:10 01:10 22:10 15:10 14:10 10:40 Qualifying 05:50 06:50 07:50 01:50 22:50 15:50 14:50 11:20 Sprint 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30 Warm up 05:40 06:40 07:40 01:40 22:40 15:40 14:40 11:10 Race 10:00 11:00 12:00 06:00 03:00 20:00 19:00 15:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the India MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.