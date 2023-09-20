2023 MotoGP Indian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Buddh International Circuit this weekend for the 13th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Indian Grand Prix.
India will host its first-ever MotoGP race on the outskirts of Delhi, 10 years after the country last featured on the Formula 1 calendar.
The circuit has undergone a number of changes to adjust to bike racing, although riders don't appear to be completely convinced that the track is safe for MotoGP.
A number of riders and teams have also been delayed by visa issues, shedding further light on the beauracratic issues that have also marred other sporting events in India.
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
05:45
|
06:45
|
07:45
|
01:45
|
22:45
|
15:45
|
14:45
|
11:15
|
FP2
|
10:00
|11:00
|12:00
|
06:00
|
03:00
|
20:00
|
19:00
|15:30
|
FP3
|05:10
|06:10
|07:10
|
01:10
|
22:10
|15:10
|
14:10
|10:40
|
Qualifying
|05:50
|06:50
|07:50
|
01:50
|
22:50
|
15:50
|
14:50
|11:20
|
Sprint
|
10:00
|11:00
|12:00
|
06:00
|
03:00
|
20:00
|
19:00
|
15:30
|
Warm up
|
05:40
|
06:40
|07:40
|
01:40
|22:40
|
15:40
|
14:40
|
11:10
|
Race
|
10:00
|
11:00
|
12:00
|
06:00
|03:00
|
20:00
|
19:00
|15:30
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 06:45 - 07:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 11:00 - 12:10 BST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 BST
- Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 BST
- Sprint: 11:00 BST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm up: 06:40 - 06:50 BST
- Race: 11:00 BST
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 07:45 - 08:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 12:00 - 13:10 CET
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 07:10 - 07:40 CET
- Qualifying: 07:50 - 08:30 CET
- Sprint: 12:00 CET
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm up: 07:40 - 07:50 CEST
- Race: 12:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:10 ET
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 ET
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 ET
- Sprint: 06:00 ET
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm-up: 01:40 - 01:50 ET
- Race: 06:00 ET
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 21st September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 PT
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 2: 03:00-04:10 PT
- Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 PT
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 PT
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Sprint: 03:00 PT
- Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 PT
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Race: 03:00 PT
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:10 AEST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 15:10 - 15:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 15:50 - 16:30 AEST
- Sprint: 20:00 AEST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 AEST
- Race: 20:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:10 JST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 JST
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 JST
- Sprint: 19:00 JST
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 JST
- Race: 19:00 JST
2023 MotoGP India Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 22nd September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:15 - 12:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 15:30 - 16:40 IST
Saturday 23rd September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:40 - 11:10 IST
- Qualifying: 11:20 - 12:00 IST
- Sprint: 15:30
Sunday 24th September 2023
- Warm-up: 11:10 - 11:20 IST
- Race: 15:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the India MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
