MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Lombok this weekend for the 15th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing leads start

Just three points separate title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as MotoGP returns to Indonesia after a successful 2022 edition. Once the clear favourite to lift the 2023 crown, Bagnaia's lead has dwindled rapidly in recent weeks and the factory Ducati rider faces serious pressure from his Pramac rival in the final quarter of the season.

Martin has the momentum on his side, having won two of the last three grands prix and scored three consecutive sprint wins.

Neither rider finished inside the top 10 in last year's wet-weather race in Indonesia, which was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM.

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:45

03:45

04:45

22:45

19:45

13:45

11:45

08:15

FP2

07:00

 08:00 09:00

03:00

00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

FP3

 02:10 03:10 04:10

22:10

19:10

 13:10

11:10

 07:40

Qualifying

 02:50 03:50 04:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

 08:20

Sprint

07:00

 08:00 09:00

03:00

00:00

18:00

16:00

12:30

Warm up

02:40

03:40

 04:40

22:40

 19:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

 00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
  • Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
  • Race: 08:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET
  • Sprint: 09:00 CET

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
  • Race: 09:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 12th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  22:45 - 23:30 ET 

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  03:00 - 04:00 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40  ET 
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET 

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Sprint: 03:00 ET
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET 

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Race:  03:00 ET 

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 12th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  00:00-01:00 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 PT

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Sprint: 00:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Race: 00:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 20:00 AEDT 

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT 
  • Sprint: 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT
  • Race: 18:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST 

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
  • Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
  • Race: 16:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 13th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 14th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
  • Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 15th October 2023

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

