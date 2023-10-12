2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Lombok this weekend for the 15th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix.
Just three points separate title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as MotoGP returns to Indonesia after a successful 2022 edition. Once the clear favourite to lift the 2023 crown, Bagnaia's lead has dwindled rapidly in recent weeks and the factory Ducati rider faces serious pressure from his Pramac rival in the final quarter of the season.
Martin has the momentum on his side, having won two of the last three grands prix and scored three consecutive sprint wins.
Neither rider finished inside the top 10 in last year's wet-weather race in Indonesia, which was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM.
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:45
|
03:45
|
04:45
|
22:45
|
19:45
|
13:45
|
11:45
|
08:15
|
FP2
|
07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|12:30
|
FP3
|02:10
|03:10
|04:10
|
22:10
|
19:10
|13:10
|
11:10
|07:40
|
Qualifying
|02:50
|03:50
|04:50
|
22:50
|
19:50
|
13:50
|
11:50
|08:20
|
Sprint
|
07:00
|08:00
|09:00
|
03:00
|
00:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Warm up
|
02:40
|
03:40
|04:40
|
22:40
|19:40
|
13:40
|
11:40
|
08:10
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
09:00
|
03:00
|00:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|12:30
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST
- Sprint: 08:00 BST
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST
- Race: 08:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CET
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET
- Sprint: 09:00 CET
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST
- Race: 09:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 12th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET
- Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 ET
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Sprint: 03:00 ET
- Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Race: 03:00 ET
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 12th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PT
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 00:00-01:00 PT
- Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 PT
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 PT
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 PT
- Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Race: 00:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 20:00 AEDT
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 18:00 AEDT
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT
- Race: 18:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
- Sprint: 16:00 JST
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
- Race: 16:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 13th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Saturday 14th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST
- Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
- Sprint: 12:30 IST
Sunday 15th October 2023
- Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Indonesian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Marquez receives green light to ride Ducati in Valencia MotoGP test
Gresini announces Marquez’s MotoGP deal for 2024
