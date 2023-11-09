2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Sepang this weekend for the 18th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix.
Just 13 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the standings, as Malaysia marks the start of a triple header that will decide the outcome of the 2023 season.
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
02:45
|
03:45
|
21:45
|
18:45
|
13:45
|
11:45
|
08:15
|
FP2
|
07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|12:30
|
FP3
|02:10
|03:10
|
21:10
|
18:10
|13:10
|
11:10
|07:40
|
Qualifying
|02:50
|03:50
|
23:50
|
18:50
|
13:50
|
11:50
|08:20
|
Sprint
|07:00
|08:00
|
02:00
|
23:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|
12:30
|
Warm up
|
02:40
|03:40
|
21:40
|18:40
|
13:40
|
11:40
|
08:10
|
Race
|
07:00
|
08:00
|
02:00
|23:00
|
18:00
|
16:00
|12:30
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Malaysia
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 GMT
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 GMT
- Sprint: 07:00 GMT
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm up: 02:40 - 02:40 GMT
- Race: 07:00 GMT
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET
- Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET
- Sprint: 08:00 CET
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CET
- Race: 08:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)
Thursday 09th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET
- Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 22:40 ET
- Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Sprint: 02:00 ET / 01:00 PT
- Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Race: 02:00 ET
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)
Thursday 09th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
- Sprint: 23:00 PT
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT
- Race: 23:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 AEDT
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 18:00 AEDT
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT
- Race: 18:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
- Sprint: 16:00 JST
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
- Race: 16:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 10th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST
Saturday 11th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST
- Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
- Sprint: 12:30 IST
Sunday 12th November 2023
- Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
- Race: 12:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Malaysian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Latest news
Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery
Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery
Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup
Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup Tony Stewart: Custer "doing the right things" to return to Cup
James Hinchcliffe joins Pfaff Motorsports for three endurance rounds for 2024
James Hinchcliffe joins Pfaff Motorsports for three endurance rounds for 2024 James Hinchcliffe joins Pfaff Motorsports for three endurance rounds for 2024
Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC
Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC Increase in tyre fitting zones tipped for 2024 WRC
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.